Revolution Drive-Thru Returns this Friday

May 18, 2020





(York, Pa.) - Ah, a warm Friday night in May. Perfect time to grab your significant other, some friends, or the family and head out for some food and that great American pastime - a drive around a pro baseball field.

Wait, DRIVE around a baseball field?

Yep, that's what the York Revolution says. The team first offered the COVID-19-inspired weekend activity earlier this month, and the nearly 140 people who came out for the first offering of chicken tenders, fries, and a spin around the field at PeoplesBank Park have convinced the team to bring the Revolution Drive-Thru back this Friday night.

Beginning again at 5 p.m., Revolution staffers will direct fans from the lot behind PeoplesBank Park on Queen Street to the ballpark's rear entrance off Arch Street. As fans enter, staff members at the All-American Grille concessions stand near center field will take orders for chicken tenders, fries, and fans' choices of beverages. As the meals are being prepared, fans will get a rare opportunity - the chance to view a pro baseball stadium from a player's perspective on the warning track.

"We got such tremendous, positive feedback from the fans who came out earlier this month, and so many of them asked us to do it again, so we're happy to happy to bring it back," said Revolution President Eric Menzer. "It's a great, socially-distanced opportunity for Yorkers to get out of the house to grab dinner option, and frankly it's a really good opportunity for our staff to see some familiar faces and thank them for continuing to support the team while we wait to see what happens."

Menzer added that drive-thru participants will once again be supporting their community Friday night, confirming that a portion of Friday's proceeds will be donated to the Community Progress Council as they were after the first Drive-Thru. The nonprofit's life-changing work to empower low- to moderate-income families and individuals to stand on their own, Menzer said, is more critical than ever in these challenging times.

The drive-thru will be open until 8 p.m. Drive-thru meals - three chicken tenders, a side of fries, and a choice of Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Sierra Mist, or Rutter's tea or lemonade - are priced at $9.

Ballpark staple Savory's Funnel Cakes has also announced it will be joining the fun. The popular sweets will be available in the Queen Street parking as cars queue up to order food and drive the warning track. The Revolution does not plan to cite anyone for having their dessert before dinner.

The team also announced a few enhancements developed since the previous event. Beginning Wednesday, customers may text the word "Revs" to 717-322-4777 to place their orders in advance, and the team's hospitality staff will use an additional fryer Friday night. Both tweaks, Menzer said, should speed up the ordering and delivery processes.

"It's not traditional fast food, but we do want to get people in and out reasonably quickly.' Menzer said. "Of course, traditional fast food doesn't have nearly as much in the journey between ordering food and picking it up, either."

Speaking of that lap around the field, Menzer also confirmed that the event will again be rain or shine, with drives on the warning track permitted as long as the field conditions allow. He noted that the previous event had much more rain than this Friday's forecast, and all of the fans who came out were able to complete their laps.

