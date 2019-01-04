Revolution Constructing All-Star 2019 Season

(York, Pa.) - As workers in hard hats continue to hammer away at major physical renovations to PeoplesBank Park, York Revolution front office personnel revealed some details of the all-star season they are building for 2019.

The 70-home-game 13th season will see the return of some of the Revolution's most popular theme nights and events, as well as the introduction of newly constructed weekly special offers and events. All of that, plus the return of the Atlantic League All-Star Game to York on July 10, adds up to what General Manager John Gibson called new and improved "Revs Time."

"You always want to reward longtime fans and draw in new ones with newer and better offerings, but the office staff is really taking it to a new level this year," Gibson said. "Between our facility upgrades, new entertainment elements at each game, and a greater focus on the fan experience, we are very excited to present what really will feel like a grand re-opening when we kick off our season on April 26."

Gibson added that the team has already confirmed eight recurring weekly events for 2019:

The eight Monday night games will again be "Hunger Free Mondays," for which fans can get free tickets through on-site food donations to benefit the York County Food Bank. The free tickets are again sponsored by United Fiber & Data.

WellSpan Health is again turning the season's 10 Tuesdays into Silver Slugger nights, bringing back the ticket package featuring special pricing and perks for fans 55 and older.

Ballpark naming rights sponsor PeoplesBank has also renewed its sponsorship of Kids Eat Free Wednesdays, enabling parents to get free food for the kids at each of the season's nine Wednesday night games.

New for 2019, several Wednesdays will also feature half-price tickets for college students home for summer break.

The team's seven Thursday night games will feature rotating food and drink specials from Revolution Hospitality.

Each of the Revolution's 11 Saturday games will again be followed by fireworks.

Weis Markets will again sponsor the season's 11 Sunday Fundays, featuring pre-game autograph and catch on the field sessions and post-game kids run the bases.

Also new for 2019, each of those Sunday Fundays will also be a Bark in the Park, when fans will be invited to have man's best friend join them for the great American pastime.

While exact dates are still being set in coordination with a number of team partners and sponsors and more promotional events are still being developed, the Revolution did announce it will again host games centered around these fan favorite themes in 2019:

Star Wars

Harry Potter

Princesses

Superheros

Salute to Veterans

Cancer Survivors (presented by Visiting Angels)

Go Green! (presented by York County Solid Waste Authority)

Boy Scout and Girl Scout sleepovers

Ag & Farm (presented by BB&T Bank)

Faith & Family

Pride

Bikes (presented by 1st Capital Harley-Davidson)

Health Fair (presented by OSS Health)

Dance

Ladies

High School Spirit

Swim Teams (presented by YMCA of York County)

The team also set dates for its popular 11 a.m. Baseball in Education and Camp Day games. Baseball in Education will return on May 2 and 23, and Camp Day will be held July 24.

Gibson stressed that this is just a fraction of the family friendly fun coming up at PeoplesBank Park this year.

"It's going to be a huge year for us, and we have many more wild and entertaining events in the works, so stay tuned."

Ticket plans, as well as memberships in the new 1741 Club presented by UPMC Pinnacle, are already on sale. Individual game and All-Star Game tickets will go on sale on March 2.

Details - as well as future additions to the promotional schedule - will be available at www.yorkrevolution.com/schedule/promotion-schedule.

