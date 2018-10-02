Revamped Haunted Stadium Set to Open this Friday

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. - This Fall's haunt marks a turning point for Field of Screams The Haunted Stadium as the Storm have partnered with Sinister Valley to revamp the Inland Empire's top Halloween attraction.

Sinister Valley, a local haunt duo, bring fresh energy to the haunt, with an all new terrifying experience complete with an old western town of terror featuring four all new never-before-seen mazes, characters and bone-chilling scares.

"We're extremely excited to be partnering with Sinister Valley this year. They bring a level of expertise and creativity that was very much needed for this event. This year looks to be the best haunt we've put on in some time with brand new... well, everything. We've rebuilt Field of Screams from the ground up for 2018 and I am anxious to see what everyone has to say... or scream," said Storm Events Assistant General Manager Mark Beskid.

This season's haunt will open on Friday, October 5 at 7pm and will run every Thursday through Saturday from 7pm to 11pm until the final haunt date on Saturday, October 27. Tickets start at $20 and are good for unlimited maze walk- throughs on the valid ticket date.

For more information and tickets for Field of Screams The Haunted Stadium, visit hauntedstadium.com. Be sure to follow the haunt on Facebook (@HauntedStadium), Twitter (@HauntedStadium) and Instagram (hauntedstadium) to stay up-to-date with maze reveals and much more on the happenings at the haunt.

