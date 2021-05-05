Returning Hops Help Fuel Opening Day Win

May 5, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Hillsboro Hops News Release







In their first game at Ron Tonkin Field in over 600 days, the Hillsboro Hops defeated the Everett AquaSox 4-1. Dominic Canzone and Blaze Alexander drove in two runs a piece, while Luis Frias tossed five innings of one-run ball to earn the win.

Frias got the nod as the opening day starter. The hard throwing righty was the ace of the Hops staff in 2019 before being promoted to Kane County. Frias started off hot, striking out the side in the first inning. After two scoreless frames, the Hops bats came to life with a one-out single by another fan favorite from 2019 season, Corbin Carroll. The number one prospect in the Diamondbacks' chain didn't stop there, stealing his first bag of the season. With a runner now in scoring position, Alexander drove in the Hops first run of the year with a base hit to right-field. Canzone then stepped to the plate and blasted a two-run shot to right-center field to put Hillsboro up 3-0. Alexander added to his night with a solo blast in the bottom of the eighth.

Frias hurled four scoreless frames before giving up a lone run in the top of the 5th. The bullpen pitched four scoreless innings to preserve the win. Blake Workman pitched two scoreless while striking out three. Kyler Stout took over in the top of the eighth and left the game with two on and two out. Another returning Hop, flame-thrower Nick Snyder recorded the final four outs, earning his first save of the 2021 season.

Hillsboro (1-0) and Everett (0-1) will face off tomorrow again at 6:35 pm. Catch all the action on 102.3 FM with the pregame show airing at 6:05 pm.

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from May 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.