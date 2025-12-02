RETURN of the EMPIRE: Strykers STUN Sockers: MASL Monday Is BACK

MASL Monday is back for a brand-new season, and opening weekend did not disappoint! Alex Bastyovansky and Phil Lavanco are back to break down all the action from Week 1 of the Major Arena Soccer League! Starting with the Empire Strykers' stunning upset over the San Diego Sockers. How did the Strykers pull off the victory? And all the plaudits after a dominant weekend sweep by the Kansas City Comets against their rival, the St. Louis Ambush. In Segment two, the duo is joined by Joseph Reina to look ahead with bold season predictions-team trajectories, dark horses, and who they think will rise (or fall) as the year unfolds.

Then in Segment three, it's all about individual brilliance as the crew unveils their early picks for MASL award winners, from MVP to Goalkeeper of the Year and everything in between.







