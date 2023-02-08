Rested Prowlers Host Binghamton

13 days after their last game, the Port Huron Prowlers return to home ice in their final series against the Binghamton Black Bears. These will be the fifth and sixth meetings of the year between these teams, the most for the Prowlers against any Empire Division opponent.

The weekend off couldn't have come at a better time for the Prowlers after they were outscored by a combined 15-3 in two road losses to the Columbus River Dragons in their last meetings of the regular season. Port Huron lost seven of eight matchups with the Dragons this year. On the positive side for the Prowlers, Dan Chartrand scored his second short-handed goal of the year. Port Huron has dropped the third in the Continental Division with a 19-14-3 record and 58 points.

Binghamton swept a road series last weekend against lowly Delaware. A dominant 8-2 win on Feb. 3 was followed by an 8-6 barn burner. Nikita Ivashkin led the Black Bears with seven points in the two games. Donald Olivieri added five from the back end in his first games with the team. Talor Joseph and Riley McVeigh got the wins. Binghamton is within striking distance of the Empire Division lead. The Black Bears' 72 points on a 24-7-2 record have them two points back of the division-leading Danbury Hat Tricks although Danbury will face Watertown on Feb. 9 so the deficit may be larger when the puck drops Friday night.

SEASON SERIES (TIED 2-2)

Nov. 25 @ Port Huron: Black Bears 5, Prowlers 3

Nov. 26 @ Port Huron: Prowlers 5, Black Bears 3

Jan. 6 @ Binghamton: Black Bears 13, Prowlers 2

Jan. 7 @ Binghamton: Prowlers 6, Black Bears 5

LAST MEETING

After a lopsided loss the night before, the Prowlers got a quick start and opened up a 4-0 lead in the first 4:03 of the game, chasing goaltender Jeremie Forget who was making his pro hockey debut. Binghamton battled back to tie in the second but Dan Chartrand scored the game-winner shorthanded in the third. Danick Rodrigue backstopped the Prowlers to the victory while Riley McVeigh ended up with the loss.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Prowlers - Tory McLean (F) - McLean will make his Prowlers debut after beginning the season in the SPHL and ECHL. The Ontario native was acquired via trade in September after seven points in 22 games last season with Carolina.

Black Bears - Nikita Ivashkin (F) - The FPHL's Player of the Month for January leads the league with 31 goals and is second in points with 58. He didn't slow down in his first series in February with seven points in two wins over the Delaware Thunder. Ivashkin was held pointless in two games the last time he visited Port Huron in November.

STAT CENTRAL

Dan Chartrand (PHP) scored 2 short-handed goals in January...Tyler Gjurich (BIN) is four goals away from tying Ahmed Mahfouz for the most goals in FPHL history...Port Huron went 5-4-0 in January...Binghamton is on an FPHL-high five-game winning streak

SERIES SCHEDULE

Feb. 10, 7:05 P.M. at McMorran Place (Port Huron, MI)

Feb. 11, 6:05 P.M. at McMorran Place (Port Huron, MI)

