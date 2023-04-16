Resilient Rivermen Down Ice Flyers 2-1 to Sweep First Round Series

PEORIA, IL - Despite an extended bus ride home from Florida, despite the opportunity of postponement, the Rivermen elected to play on Saturday night at Carver Arena. They did not disappoint the fans who came to see them as Peoria edged out the Ice Flyers of Pensacola 2-1 to secure a first-round sweep and a trip to the second round of the playoffs.

The first period saw few chances as both sides played conservatively to start the contest. But Alec Hagaman got the Rivermen going on a breakaway. His first shot was saved but he followed his rebound and flipped it into the back of the net to give Peoria the 1-0 lead.

Chances improved on both sides in the second period, as Pensacola tied the game with under two minutes remaining. However, it was Jordan Ernst who played hero in the second as he responded with a goal with under a minute to go, to give Peoria the 2-1 lead.

Despite the adversity of two penalties against, and two long stretches of an offensive blitz by the Ice Flyers, the Rivermen defense held firm in the final frame.

With the win, the Rivermen advance to the second round of the playoffs. They will face either the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs or the Fayetteville Marksmen in the second round. Game One will take place on Wednesday, April 19 on the road with Game Two set for Friday, April 21 at Carver Arena in Peoria.

