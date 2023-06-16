Reserve Your Season Tickets this Saturday

June 16, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Watertown Wolves News Release







Watertown, NY- "TAKE ME OUT TO THE BALL GAME!" The Watertown Wolves have partnered with the Watertown Rapids this summer at Toyota Park (Line Dr, Watertown, NY). We are selling season tickets and offering discounted RAPIDS tickets to all season ticket holders at the game ($6).

We will be located right outside the ballpark this Saturday, beginning at 4 pm. New season ticket packages will be available for purchase at the Wolves Head. Partial payments can be made to lock in the seats you want for next season (first come, first serve). The Rapids take on the Amsterdam Mohawks at 6 pm. Come on out and enjoy some baseball! GO RAPIDS! GO WOLVES!

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from June 16, 2023

Reserve Your Season Tickets this Saturday - Watertown Wolves

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.