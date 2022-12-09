Reserve a Batting Cage Experience at Arvest Ballpark in January and February

Springdale, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are excited to announced that our Batting Cage Experience presented by Whataburger will once again be available to fans and local teams and organizations on select days in January and February. The cost is $95 for a one-hour rental, which includes both of the indoor, climate-controlled batting cages, baseballs, a L screen, and hitting tee.

Each Batting Cage Experience at Arvest Ballpark is limited to one (1) group and will be sold online on a first come, first served basis. The maximum number of people allowed per hour is 25 and guests are asked to arrive no earlier than 15 minutes before their scheduled session. Guests will be asked to bring their own baseball or softball bat(s) and batting helmet(s). Pitching mounds are not available for use.

Available time slots in January and February include 5:30pm - 6:30pm and 7pm - 8pm on Tuesday and Thursday nights as well as 10am - 11am and 11:30am - 12:30pm on Saturdays through February 24th. In addition to the one-hour rentals, the Naturals are also offering a 'Rent 3, Get 1 FREE' special for ONLY $285. To reserve the cages or take advantage of the offer, visit www.nwanaturals.com for more details.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals return to Arvest Ballpark on Thursday, April 6th at 7:05 p.m. when they play host to the Midland RockHounds (Double-A Affiliate of the Oakland A's) for 2023 Opening Night.

