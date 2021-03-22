Rescheduled Date for February 17 at Tulsa Game Announced
March 22, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced on Monday the new dates for the game originally scheduled for February 17 at Tulsa.
The rescheduled date is as follows:
Monday, May 24, 2021 - 7:05 p.m.
at Tulsa Oilers, BOK Center
Catch all of the Mavericks action on the road and at home with FloSports, the new streaming home of ECHL hockey. Download the Kansas City Mavericks mobile app in the App Store or Google Play.
