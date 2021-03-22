Rescheduled Date for February 17 at Tulsa Game Announced

March 22, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced on Monday the new dates for the game originally scheduled for February 17 at Tulsa.

The rescheduled date is as follows:

Monday, May 24, 2021 - 7:05 p.m.

at Tulsa Oilers, BOK Center

