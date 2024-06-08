Repêchage LHJMQ 2024 : William Yared Après Avoir été Repêché Par Les Sea Dogs De Saint John
June 8, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)
Saint John Sea Dogs YouTube Video
Faits Saillants / Highlights Repêchage LHJMQ 2024 : William Yared après avoir été repêché par les Sea Dogs de Saint John
Check out the Saint John Sea Dogs Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...
Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from June 8, 2024
- Islanders Acquire Yuzik from Cataractes - Charlottetown Islanders
- Sea Dogs Make Splash with Three Picks in First Round of 2024 QMJHL Draft - Saint John Sea Dogs
- Round 1 of 2024 QMJHL Draft Begins on Historical Note - Moncton Wildcats
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Saint John Sea Dogs Stories
- Sea Dogs Make Splash with Three Picks in First Round of 2024 QMJHL Draft
- A Look Back: The Exceptional Trade and Its Trade Tree
- Trusting the Process: the Sea Dogs' Championship History
- QMJHL Unveils 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule
- Sea Dogs Coaching Duo Win Gold at Under-18 World Championship