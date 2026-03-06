Repole Turns Four-Point Field Goal into Cash Competition at Choctaw

ARLINGTON, TX - The UFL's new four-point field goal hasn't even debuted yet, and it's already turning into must-watch drama. During his trip to Arlington earlier this week, UFL co-owner Mike Repole made a stop at kickers camp and couldn't help but turn practice into a competition.

The competition was simple: eight kickers representing each UFL team, a long-kick challenge, last man standing wins. Repole raised the stakes by taking $500 cash out of his back pocket and putting it on the line: $200 to the winner and $300 for a group dinner.

"We compete on gameday," Repole told the specialists. "But we're a family everywhere else."

Before anyone lined up from distance, Repole gathered the group and reminded them what this league has done for kickers. The UFL has quietly become a massive platform for kickers. Just ask Brandon Aubrey, Jake Bates, Harrison Mevis, and others cashing NFL checks. Aubrey is even in discussions to become the highest-paid kicker in NFL history.

The pep talk fired up the specialists with the chance to impress the boss. And with that, it was time to compete. Each kicker got two swings from 50 yards out, and six of eight advanced to the next round.

Next was the elusive 60-yard field goal, the new four-point bonus distance that's about to shake up the football world. Repole, of course, added theatrics. He shouted late-game scenarios, increasing the pressure of the moment.

"Down three, fourth quarter!" "Five seconds left, trip to the UFL Championship on the line!" "60 yards to win the game, a viral moment awaits you!"

No one blinked. All six kickers drilled the four-point field goal without a reaction, a stone-cold approach.

So Repole pushed it back again. Sixty-five yards out, one attempt, last man standing wins. Many had the distance, but only one converted.

DC Defenders' own Matt McCrane stepped up and split the uprights, claiming Repole's cash prize. If kicking rockets at Choctaw was familiar for McCrane, it's because it is. McCrane hit a 58-yarder against the Arlington Renegades, going the same direction, just a year ago. He also connected on two 58-yarders two seasons ago. Fair to say, distance isn't new territory for him.

"Coach Harris knows that I'm capable of 60-plus, and I'm sure he'll give me the opportunity this season," McCrane said. "All of us were drilling them from 65 and clearing it. If the wind's in my favor, I can push 70 for sure."

After McCrane claimed the win, all eight kickers lined up for one final swing from a ridiculous 70 yards out. However, there were no makes.

Repole jokingly stepped up for his own attempt, barely moving the ball five yards before laughing, "Look, we are all the same now, we all missed from 70!"

The four-point field goal is already building buzz around the football world. Fans should buckle up, because 60-yarders might not only become routine, but some may twist a game when it matters most.







