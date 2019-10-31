Replica Championship Ring Highlights 2020 Promotions, Six-Game Thunder Makes Membership Plans On-Sale Friday

The Thunder, presented by NJM Insurance, are pleased to reveal more items on the 2020 Promotional Schedule in conjunction with Six-Game Thunder Makes Membership Plans going on sale beginning on Friday, November 1.

"I know how much our fans enjoy the giveaways and promotions we do each season and I believe the giveaways we have in the works will be a home run in 2020," said Thunder GM/COO Jeff Hurley. "Celebrating an Eastern League Championship throughout next season will be one of the true highlights of the promotional calendar and I look forward to revealing more great giveaways over the next few months."

Six-Game Thunder Makes Memberships include several new experiences throughout the season and have four plans to choose from. Membership enhancements include a special rate on parking, access to a Personal Ticket Representative, online ticket management, early access on Opening Day, Thursday, April 9, A Thunder Makes Membership Lanyard, an invite to the Thunder Makes Pick-up Party in March, a special membership gift, access to the field to watch post-game fireworks shows, participation in the Thunder Makes Membership Holiday Week Spectacular, complimentary passes to Movie Nights and Riverfest, an unused ticket exchange and an invitation to take batting practice on the field at ARM & HAMMER Park. For more information on Six-Game Memberships click here or call 609-394-3300, option 2.

The defending Eastern League Champions will celebrate the fourth Championship in franchise history on Opening Night, Thursday, April 9, when the Thunder host the Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals) and the first 2,000 fans, ages 14 and older, will receive a Replica Championship Ring Paperweight.

Making its triumphant return to the promotional schedule on Friday, April 10, the first 2,000 fans, ages six and up, will receive a Thunder Magnetic Schedule giveaway, presented by the Mercer County Improvement Authority. Fans will have a second chance to take home a magnetic schedule on Monday, April 13 when the Thunder host the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

Kids Opening Day will take place on Saturday, April 11 with a special experience for members of Boomer's Kids Club and a kid-friendly giveaway. Members of Boomer's Kids Club will be able to take part in a pre-game Easter Egg Hunt in the outfield. The first 1,000 fans, ages 5-13, will receive a Thunder Championship Pennant giveaway upon entry.

Continuing the celebration of the fourth Eastern League Championship in franchise history, fans won't want to miss a special Championship T-Shirt giveaway, presented by Aztec Graphics, on Friday, May 15. Coinciding with the Thunder Pork Roll taking the field, the first 1,000 fans, ages 18 and older, will receive the t-shirt giveaway upon entry when the Thunder host the Erie SeaWolves.

One of the most popular promotions annually at ARM & HAMMER Park, Christmas in July, is slated to return on Tuesday, July 21 when the Thunder host the Altoona Curve. The first 1,000 fans, ages 14 and older, will receive a Miniature Leg Lamp giveaway as an homage to the classic holiday movie, A Christmas Story.

Distribution of promotional items is for guests in attendance only, while supplies last. All promotions, dates and giveaways are subject to change and/or cancellation.

For more information on Thunder baseball visit www.TrentonThunder.com or call 609-394-3300.

