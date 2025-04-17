Renovará Messi Con Miami Hasta 2026?: Esto Es MLS
April 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF YouTube Video
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com
#mls #highlights #goals
Check out the Inter Miami CF Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from April 17, 2025
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- Inter Miami CF & Royal Caribbean Grant the Wishes of 23 Make-A-Wish Children
- Inter Miami CF and Royal Caribbean Team up a Second Time to Grant the Wishes of 23 Make-A-Wish Children During World Wish Month
- Ustari Named to MLS Team of the Matchday
- Inter Miami CF Earns Point with Draw on the Road against Chicago Fire FC
- Inter Miami CF vs. FC Dallas Rescheduled to April 27 Due to Concacaf Semifinals