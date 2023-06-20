Reno Wins Opening Game of Series, 10-2

Reno, NV - The Isotopes held a slim one run lead heading into the bottom of the fourth inning before the Aces plated six and three runs over the next two frames, respectively, to take game one of the series, 10-2, Tuesday afternoon at Greater Nevada Field.

Topes Scope:

- With the loss, the Isotopes are a season-low 16 games below .500 for the third time this season (also: June 13, 24-40 and June 17, 26-42). Albuquerque has lost 16 of its last 21 contests.

-Albuquerque is 8-5 in series openers on the year and 3-4 on the road. The club has lost three-straight road openers and three of their last four.

-Reno's starter Blake Walston issued six walks on the afternoon, the most walks issued by an opposing or Isotopes pitcher this year.

-The Isotopes have committed an error in three-straight games for the first time since a season-high four-game streak from April 28 - May 2. Additionally, the club was charged with three errors in a game for the fourth time this season and second time in the last three games.

-Albuquerque surrendered six runs in the fourth frame, the third time allowed a six-spot in an inning and first since April 29 at Round Rock. Overall, the Isotopes have relented at least six runs in a frame six times in 2023.

-The Isotopes have given up at least eight runs in three of their last five contests. However, they allowed double-digit runs for the first time since June 9 vs. Sugar Land and for just the second time since May 31, a span of 18 contests.

-Albuquerque has lost six of its last seven games at Greater Nevada Field, dating back to the lone six-game set in 2021.

-The Isotopes were held to two runs or fewer for the 12th time this year and fourth time since May 31.

-Albuquerque did not tally an extra-base hit for the fourth time this season and first since May 17 vs. Tacoma.

-Cole Tucker tallied three hits on the afternoon and drove in a run for his ninth multi-hit effort of the year. It's his fourth three-hit game in his last 13 contests. He also has multiple hits in two-straight games for the fourth time this season. Over his first 10 games of the year, he hit just .241. Over his last 13 contests, however, he is hitting .362 with six doubles, a homer and 11 RBI. Raised his batting average from .241 on June 2 to .322.

-Michael Toglia registered a hit and two walks. He drew two walks for the 10th time this year. Since June 2, is hitting just .167 (10x60) with two doubles and three homers and no multi-hit efforts. However, he has 14 walks during that span. He also extended his on-base streak to 10, matching a season-high.

-Jimmy Herron swiped his seventh stolen base of the year and third in his last five contests.

-Alan Trejo played in his first game since June 14 and tallied a hit and a walk. He has a hit in all three games he's played with the Isotopes this year. He also committed two errors on the day for six total errors on the year between Albuquerque and Colorado. Trejo had not made two errors in a game since July 10, 2022, at Round Rock.

-Aaron Schunk swatted a hit to extend his hit streak to six games. During the stretch his is slashing .360/.407/.440 with two doubles and four RBI.

-Trevor Boone registered a knock and walk to extend his hit streak to three games. He is 4-for-11 during that stretch.

-Yorvis Torrealba recorded a hit and an RBI. He has an RBI in three-straight games for the first time since Aug. 7-10, 2022, with High-A Spokane. Torrealba is batting .308 (8x26) in June with a double, homer and seven RBI.

-Jeff Criswell was charged with his seventh loss of the year after allowing five runs over 3.0 innings on six hits, one homer and two walks. He has allowed at least five runs in five starts this season.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Aces meet for game two of the series tomorrow at 7:35 pm MT. Albuquerque is expected to send Karl Kauffmann to the hill while Reno is slated to start Slade Cecconi.

