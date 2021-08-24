Reno Sweeps Second Doubleheader with 2-0 Victory over Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - The Reno Aces swept its second doubleheader of the series behind a combined two-hitter as the visiting team downs the Salt Lake Bees, 2-0, in game two on Monday.

For just the third time in franchise history, the Aces have taken two straight doubleheaders from the opposition, marking the first time since 2015 when they defeated the Bees on May 10 and Iowa on May 27.

It also marks the second time in the club's existence that Reno has stolen a pair of doubleheaders from Salt Lake in the same season, accomplishing the feat on the road in 2011 with sweeps on April 10 and May 7.

Reno's pitchers recorded its third shutout of the season and its first since July 8 when Humberto Mejia led the Aces to a 1-0 victory over Las Vegas. Edgar Arredondo, Matt Gage, Sean Poppen, J.B. Bukauskas and Brandyn Sittinger combined to surrender a season-low two hits and a pair of walks on 112 pitches against Salt Lake.

Starter Arredondo extended his scoreless-inning streak to eight frames on Monday, giving up just one hit in three innings of action. In four starts this season, the right-hander allowed a combined five hits and two walks in 9.2 frames off the rubber.

Alek Thomas recorded his third-straight multi-hit contest with a 2-for-3 showing. The D-Backs' No. 4-rated prospect also scored both of the Aces' runs in the game.

The 21-year-old outfielder slapped his first career triple in Minor League Baseball's highest level to start the nightcap. Two batters later, Seth Beer roped his 29th double of the year to left field, bringing Thomas around to score and lifting the Aces to a 1-0 lead.

Arredondo worked out himself into a jam in the bottom of the first, putting runners on second and third with two outs. On two pitches, the right-hander forced Chad Wallach to pop out behind second base, ending the Bees' threat.

After a blank second, the Aces tagged the Bees with a one-spot in the top of the third. Thomas slapped a one-out single through the left side before advancing to third on Ildemaro Vargas' line-drive single to right. With runners on the corners, Andrew Young snapped a 0-for-11 drought with an RBI single to left and scored Thomas for a 2-0 edge.

Both teams were held off the board for the remainder of the game. The Aces' bullpen tossed four scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and one walk before shutting the door on Salt Lake.

The Aces will return for the series finale against the Bees on Tuesday with first pitch slated for 5:35 p.m. PT. Tuesday's contest can be heard on renoaces.com or locally on KPLY 630 AM with Zack Bayrouty on the call.

