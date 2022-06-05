Reno Rolls Past Rainiers 6-2 on Saturday

Reno, NV - Jarred Kelenic led off with a base hit for a fourth consecutive game (HR, HR, single, single) and has his club's first 10-game hit streak this season, but the Tacoma Rainiers (19-33) dropped a second straight to the Reno Aces (28-25) on Saturday night, by a 6-2 final. The Rainiers lead the weeklong series 3-2 with the finale on deck, after winning three straight Tuesday through Thursday.

Reno rose to a 3-0 lead in the early innings. Stone Garrett's 14th homer of the season, a two-run shot, traveled out to straightaway center in the second (Seth Beer walked). Dominic Canzone (double, run) and Jancarlos Cintron (single, RBI) followed with two more hits in the frame.

Tacoma was on the board in the visiting third, after Mason McCoy hit his first triple (to right field) with the Rainiers. McCoy scored easily a batter later on Cesar Izturis, Jr. ground out.

The Aces extended their lead to 5-1, with a run in the fourth and fifth; Seth Beer first homered to right-center field, and his next time up lifted a sac fly after a Dominic Fletcher double. The Rainiers rallied to get a run back in the sixth; Kelenic's second single off the night eventually saw him at second base, and he scored on Andrew Knapp's double to left.

Rainiers RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon ended up charged with five earned runs over 4.1 IP. His counterpart, Reno RHP Ryne Nelson struck out eight and allowed two (earned) runs over five and a third innings. Lefty Austin Warner and right-hander Wyatt Mills (2 K) each logged 1.1 scoreless IP out of the Tacoma bullpen.

Cintron's RBI single in the eighth rounded out the scoring, the sixth Aces run of the evening.

The finale of this six-game set will be on Sunday, a 1:05 PT first pitch at Greater Nevada Field. Tacoma is scheduled for a bullpen day (starter TBD), while Arizona Diamondbacks LHP prospect Tommy Henry (2-2, 3.61) is Reno's scheduled starter.

