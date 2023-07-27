Reno Gets Tying Run Aboard in Ninth in 2-1 Loss to Oklahoma City

Reno, NV - The Reno Aces (10-14, 54-45) floundered with runners on base in a 2-1 loss to the Oklahoma City Dodgers (16-8, 66-31) Thursday night at Greater Nevada Field.

Slade Cecconi threw just 51 pitches through five innings, dicing Oklahoma City's lineup with relative ease. The right-hander ran into some trouble with two outs in the sixth and yielded a pair of runs to a scorching hot Dodgers lineup. Cecconi finished with seven innings pitched, two earned runs, five strikeouts, and zero walks in an excellent showing.

Ryan Bliss flew around the bases for a triple in the second, his first three bagger for Reno and fifth across two levels this season. Bliss' triple was one of just four Aces hits on the night as Oklahoma City's league leading pitching staff kept them in check. Reno went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position and left 17 runners on base in the loss.

Kyle Lewis crushed an opposite field solo homer to pull the Aces within one run in the eighth, his 10th blast of the season. Lewis is on an absolute tear with at least one hit in six straight games, including three homers and three doubles. The former first round pick raised his OPS to a staggering 1.037 after another multi-hit evening.

The Aces and Dodgers continue their series Friday night at 6:35 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables:

- Slade Cecconi: 7.0 IP, 2 R/ER, 0 BB, 5 K

- Kyle Lewis: 2-for-3, HR, RBI, BB

The Aces continue their six-game series with the Oklahoma City Dodgers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Friday night at Greater Nevada. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. PT.

