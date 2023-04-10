Reno Aces Welcome Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A Affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, for Second Homestead of Season Starting Tomorrow

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces will open their second homestand in downtown Reno tomorrow against the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, at 6:05 p.m. p.m. at Greater Nevada Field. It will be the Aces' first 6-game homestand of the season. Here's what fans can look forward to:

Jackie Robinson Day (Saturday, April 15) will feature pregame and in-game video tributes to the baseball legend, honoring his legacy and impact on the game and our country.

