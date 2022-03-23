Reno Aces, Washoe County Health District, and Nevada Tobacco Prevention Coalition Team up to Make Greater Nevada Field Tobacco Free

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces are thrilled to announce that Greater Nevada Field will be a smoke and vape-free facility starting on Aces' Opening Day on Tuesday, April 12 thanks to a newly formed partnership with the Nevada Tobacco Prevention Coalition.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with The Nevada Tobacco Prevention Coalition on this very important Tobacco Free initiative at Greater Nevada Field. We are constantly working to improve the ballpark experience for our fans and this is a big step in the right direction," said Chris Phillips, Chief Operating Officer for the Aces.

The new policy will prohibit the use of all smoke and tobacco products, including cigarettes, chewing tobacco, e-cigarettes (including JUUL) and all vapes on ballpark property. Signage will be posted at all entrances of Greater Nevada Field and fans can expect educational messaging to be shared throughout Aces' games all year.

"The Nevada Tobacco Prevention Coalition (NTPC) is very excited to support a smoke and vape-free setting at Greater Nevada Field," said Taylor Allison, NPTC President. "By offering a smoke and vape-free environment, the Reno Aces are prioritizing the health of Northern Nevada's children, parents, grandparents, friends and neighbors."

The Aces' season begins on April 5, with Opening Day at Greater Nevada Field on April 12 at 1:05 p.m. PT against the Sacramento River Cats. Individual game, full and partial-season, as well as eight-game ticket plans, are currently on sale on RenoAces.com.

