Reno Aces, Vegas Desert Sports Partner to Host Golden Knights Watch Parties in Northern Nevada

October 1, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release





RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces, in conjunction with Vegas Desert Sports, will host six Vegas Golden Knights watch parties during their 2018-19 season. Tamarack Junction (13101 S Virginia St, Reno, NV) will play host to the first gathering on October 10th when the Knights travel to our nations' capital for a Stanley Cup Final rematch vs. Washington Capitals.

Wednesday, October 10th

Vegas Golden Knights @ Washington Capitals

5:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 11th

Vegas Golden Knights @ Boston Bruins

4:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 8th

Vegas Golden Knights @ Los Angeles Kings

1:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 12th

Vegas Golden Knights @ Chicago Blackhawks

5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, February 5th

Vegas Golden Knights @ Tampa Bay Lightning

4:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 30th

Vegas Golden Knights @ San Jose Sharks

6:00 p.m.

"Vegas Desert Sports is excited and thrilled to be partnering up with the Reno Aces for the October 10 Watch Party as the Golden Knights take on the defending Stanley Cup Champion Washington Capitals," said Ryan Bayer, Founder of the Vegas Desert Sports. "We are looking forward to connecting with Northern Nevada Vegas Golden Knights fans moving forward."

Follow the club during the offseason on Twitter (@Aces) or like the team on Facebook. 2018 Aces ticket packages are on sale now at www.renoaces.com or by calling (775) 334-7000. To purchase a Reno 1868 FC or 2017 ticket package, call (775) 334-7000 or visit www.reno1868fc.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from October 1, 2018

Reno Aces, Vegas Desert Sports Partner to Host Golden Knights Watch Parties in Northern Nevada - Reno Aces

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.