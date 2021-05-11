Reno Aces to Debut City Pride On-Field "BLCÃ¢ÂÂ Cap on Opening Day

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces will debut the new city pride on-field "BLC" cap on Opening Day, May 13 against the Las Vegas Aviators. The hat, meant to represent and celebrate the Biggest Little City, was announced in April of 2020 but not worn in a game after the MiLB season was canceled. Additionally, the team has announced the pregame festivities for the home opener, which will mark the first game played at Greater Nevada Field since August 25, 2019.

The BLC hat was created after consulting with local ambassadors and drawing from community landmarks, paying homage the "The Biggest Little City in the World."

The "BLC" across the fitted New Era cap is in reference to Reno's "Biggest Little City in the World" nickname which dates back to the early 1900s, while the font used is modeled after the Reno arch located on North Virginia Street, just blocks away from Greater Nevada Field.

The star atop of the logo not only draws from the current arch, but is a nod to clear Nevada skies and city art such as the "Reno Star Cosmic Thistle."

"We are incredibly thankful to be a part of this community, and wanted to design something that was made to honor the proud past of Reno, Nevada and celebrate the things that make it thrive," said Aces General Manager Emily Jaenson when the hat was unveiled last year. "Whenever we wear this hat, it is a reminder we support the pride, vision, and ambition of the Biggest Little City in the World, just as it has always supported us."

The BLC hats will be worn for every Sunday home game this season.

In keeping with the BLC collection's goal of celebrating Northern Nevada's culture and community, the Opening Day festivities will include a tall list of special events.

Before the team takes the field, 50 healthcare workers will be honored for all their efforts fighting COVID on the frontlines in the community. 50 healthcare workers will be welcomed to each of the six games in the first series. There will also be a helicopter flyover from REMSA, recognizing the first responders that have worked tirelessly since the pandemic began last year.

The celebration will also include first pitches from Reno mayor Hillary Schieve, community healthcare leaders and Jeff and Sheila Wood. At the start of the pandemic, the Woods stepped up and produced face masks from donated Aces jerseys - helping get masks into the community at a time when they were in short supply.

Finally, the festivities will include pyrotechnics for player introductions, as well as the National Anthem which will feature a live color guard and active-duty military personnel.

First pitch against the Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland A's is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. PST. For ticketing information, fans can call (775) 334-7000 or visit RenoAces.com.

