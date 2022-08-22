Reno Aces Sweep Pacific Coast League Weekly Honors

RENO, Nev. - Reno Aces teammates infielder/outfielder Camden Duzenack and starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt were named by MiLB today Pacific Coast League Player and Pitcher of the Week.

Duzenack played in five games this week against Salt Lake and led Reno's offense in the Aces series win over the Bees. The Melissa, TX native, hit .533 (8-for-15) with seven extra-base hits (three home runs), nine RBI and five runs scored.

Pfaadt, Arizona Diamondbacks' No. 4 Top Prospect and No. 95 in Major League Baseball by MLB Pipeline, earned his third win with the Aces in his Greater Nevada Field debut on August 20th, against the Bees. He tossed 7.0 scoreless innings on the mound as the 23-year-old yielded one hit and two walks with four strikeouts. The Bellamine University product leads MiLB in strikeouts with 170 on the season.

Dan Straily is the only other Aces pitcher to garner the weekly award this season on April 18th.

This is the fifth time in franchise history that Aces' players swept the league's weekly awards. The last time it happened was on June 21st, 2021, when Humberto Mejia and Josh VanMeter were named Triple-A West Pitcher and Player of the Week.

The Reno Aces will travel west over the Sierra Nevada Mountains to begin a six-game series against the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, starting on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Aces will return to Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, August 30th, to square off against the Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics. Tickets for the entire 2022 season are available at RenoAces.com or Text 21003.

