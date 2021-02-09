Reno Aces Set to Upgrade Field at Greater Nevada Field

February 9, 2021 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces are beginning the first field renovation in franchise history, replacing the original field from when the stadium was built in 2009. The new field will bring Major League quality and standards to the biggest little city.

"Despite the hardships of the pandemic, I want to thank the Simon family for allowing us to once again invest in Greater Nevada Field," said Aces president Eric Edelstein. "By the time fans return for the 2021 season, Greater Nevada Field will have foul pole to foul pole protective netting, state of the industry LED lights, and a Major League playing field."

"For players, this new field is going to maintain a consistent surface whether it's drizzling and cold in a April or 102 in August," said Leah Withrow, the team's head groundskeeper. "The sod we've chosen and the new infield dirt being installed will not only be visually noticeable to the fans, but will be a major league quality field in terms of safety and consistency."

The renovation will be led by Withrow, and will see all parts of the original field recycled and donated throughout the community.

"The goal for disposal of the old field was to not just get rid of it, but to repurpose it. The grass will be scalped off the sand layer and those clippings will be sent out to be composted," added Withrow. "The sand being removed will be given to local golf courses as a nutrient rich top dressing sand and the infield clay is going to local high schools and community colleges for their upcoming seasons. Giving back to the local community was the goal, being eco-friendly was the bonus."

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from February 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.