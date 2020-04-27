Reno Aces, Reno 1868 FC Share Support of Greater Nevada Credit Union

RENO, Nev. - The State of Nevada ranked in the bottom tier of approved Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans stemming from $349 billion of Small Business Administration (SBA) coronavirus relief funds. The Reno Aces and Reno 1868 FC are sharing the community support Greater Nevada Credit Union (GNCU) is providing to Nevada-based businesses.

The first round of issued federal PPP funding closed due to the depletion of funds on April 16, but a second installment was approved on April 23. As a leader in financial lending, GNCU is continuing to accept PPP applications from all Nevada businesses.

"Like so many others, we are a small business who relies on community support for our livelihood," said Eric Edelstein, president of Reno Aces and Reno 1868 FC. "In these times, we want to highlight the ways that our community lenders like Greater Nevada Credit Union can support small business by connecting our community to federal aid.

"The biggest challenge that people have faced is that they started the PPP application process with a trusted financial institution only to be turned away a week later," said Danny DeLaRosa, chief development officer for Greater Nevada Credit Union. "We believe in relationship-based lending and being there for the community. We are working hard to help Nevadans get through this difficult time." During the first round of funding, one out of every nine PPP applications completed in the state was processed by GNCU. The credit union has enhanced its system to process a Greater volume during this second round of PPP funding.

The Reno Aces and 1868 FC are committed to building a Greater Community because we are all in this together. GNCU is a trusted community partner that can be a resource to you.

