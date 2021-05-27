Reno Aces Notes

May 27, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Reno Aces News Release







Scouting Tacoma:

The Rainiers enter the six-game set on a five-game winning streak, having beat Round Rock by a combined score of 33-17 during that span.

Taylor Trammell paces the Tacoma lineup and Triple-A West with his .460 batting average while ranking inside the top-10 with 23 hits (5th) and 16 RBIs (6th).

Heading the Tacoma pitching staff are Hector Santiago and Ben Onyshko. The starter-reliever duo has been stellar in their nine combined appearances, going 1-0 with 42 strikeouts in 23.1 innings of work. Santiago's 22 punchouts and Onyshko's 20 rank first and fifth, respectively, in Triple-A West.

Tacoma sits atop the league's leaderboard with 208 strikeouts off the rubber while its offense is posting a third-best .280 batting average.

Kristopher Negron and Jack Reinheimer make their return to Greater Nevada Field after spending time with the Reno Aces during their career. Negron played for the Aces during the 2017 season, batting an even .300 at the dish with 116 hits, 64 RBIs and 70 runs scored. Reinheimer came to Reno in 2016 and stayed through the midway point of 2018, racking up 177 runs scored and 125 RBIs in 311 games.

Series Highlights vs. Sacramento:

Reno picked up their third series win of the season, taking four contests against Sacramento on the road. The Aces outscored the River Cats, 37-33, in the six-game set. The team has also won all three series finales this season. Six players with at least five at-bats registered a batting average over .333. Nick Heath, Matt Lipka and Juniel Querecuto each recorded a team-high eight hits in the series, combining for 13 RBIs and 14 runs scored.

Aces in the Pocket:

Aces starters rank second in Triple-A West with a 4.00 ERA and have held the opposition to a .234 batting average through 17 games and 73.2 innings of work.

Josh Green dropped to second in Triple-A West with a 2.25 ERA after his third start of the season, while also striking out 11 in 16.0 innings of work. The right-hander is also the only Aces pitcher to toss five or more innings in all of his starts this year.

Zach Lee picked up his first win of 2021 on May 23, dominating Sacramento through his five frames and allowing just one run on four hits with five punchouts. The 29-year-old ranks fourth in Triple-A West with a 1.29 ERA among starters.

Alex Powers has yet to allow a hit in his five appearances, boasting a 2-0 record with a 0.00 ERA and a trio of strikeouts in 7.0 innings of work since being signed on May 13.

Reliever Ryan Buchter has emerged as the Aces' go-to closer, finishing a league-leading six games this season. Buchter is tied for the league-lead in appearances as well, coming on in relief nine times. In 9.2 innings of work, Buchter owns a 2.79 ERA with 12 strikeouts.

Comeback Kids:

The Aces have stormed back in the second half of the contest in six games this season, storming back to either tie the game or take a commanding lead.

On May 24, Reno unloaded five runs in the sixth and a pair in the ninth to down the River Cats, 7-3.

In Saturday's contest against Sacramento, the Aces scored three runs in the top of the seventh to tie the game before falling in the ninth, 4-3.

Reno erased five- and six-run deficits in back-to-back games against Las Vegas on May 14 and 15, respectively. A six-tally inning in both contests propelled the Aces to decisive wins over the Aviators.

The Aces are the scariest team after the sixth frame, leading all of Triple-A with a .319 batting average and 16 doubles to go along with 50 runs scored. The team's batting average during the final three innings ranks first across the four levels of minor league baseball.

Reno has posted a Triple-A-leading .328 batting average when trailing, while also scoring 42 runs after being down in a game.

On the flip side, the team holds the division lead when ahead in batting average (.318). The Aces also rank second in hits (94), doubles (23), runs (64) and home runs (14).

Bats on Bats on Bats:

The Aces' bats have come out swinging to start the 2021 campaign, registering a Triple-A West-leading seven triples, 41 doubles and 127 runs scored through 18 games.

The team also ranks second in the division with 187 hits and a .291 team batting average.

The Aces have outscored their opponents, 127-94, this season.

Blake Lalli's squad has boasted a 13-5 record through the first 18 games, the best record in franchise history over that span.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from May 27, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.