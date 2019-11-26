Reno Aces Announce Ticket and Team Shop Holiday Specials

RENO, Nevada - Give the gift of Aceball this holiday season!

Ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the Reno Aces have announced special ticket offers and unbeatable team shop discounts.

New for the 2020 season, is the revamped Atlantis 8's Ticket Package. The deal includes three options to take in eight different games this season for less than a $100.

Along with Aces tickets, the package also includes $88 in free play for new Monarch Rewards Members at Atlantis Casino Resort Spa to go with a free night's stay and two free buffets. Each order comes packaged in an Aces Holiday Box with a 2020 magnet schedule and Aces pen. A total value of over $300!

"The Atlantis 8's Ticket Package is the best deal based on total value available for the 2020 season," Aces General Manager Emily Jaenson said. "We strive to be the premier affordable family fun option in Northern Nevada and it's ticket packages like these that I believe set us apart."

"Partnering with the Aces allows us the opportunity to offer a great all-around experience for our guests," Atlantis' Director of Casino Marketing Brandon McNeely said.

Looking for a ticket package that better suits your children? Archie's Kids Club is the answer. The $20 membership is good for one ticket to every Aces home Sunday game this season, a free concession item during select contests, exclusive opportunities to participate in game day experiences, 15% off the team shop, and a sticker sheet.

Head to https://www.milb.com/reno/community/archies-kids-club for more information.

The month of December offers fans their first chance at buying single-game tickets. Be on the lookout for 24-hour flash ticket sales for Opening Day, Star Wars Night, and the 4th of July set to occur during the month.

The month of December also offers fans unbeatable discounts on Aces gear. The team shop is offering free shipping all month long on all online orders. Fans will also enjoy a 50% discount on select clothing items along with 25% off non-fitted baseball hats. The store is rolling out discounts on jerseys including free customization and Aces blankets to keep you warm all winter long. Visit https://aces.milbstore.com/ to check out all the deals!

Season tickets are on-sale now at https://www.milb.com/reno/tickets/memberships. Group event tickets are on-sale at https://www.milb.com/reno/tickets/group-outings or by calling 775-334-4700. Check the team's social media as the 2020 season inches closer for updates on game times, single-game tickets and promotional/giveaway schedules.

For more information, fans can visit the team's website at www.renoaces.com or by calling (775) 334-4700. Follow the club all offseason long on Twitter (@Aces) or like the team on Facebook.

