Reno Aces Announce April 2022 Promotion Schedule and Individual Game Tickets On-Sale Date

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces released their April promotional schedule today with Individual Game tickets set to go on-sale to the general public on Friday, March 18th at 10:00 a.m. on RenoAces.com. Fan-favorite April Daily Deals, A Traditional Opening Day, Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act, Special Guest Master of Ceremonies Ryan O'Flanagan, and a Dog Day highlight the promotions slated for the first month of the season at Greater Nevada Field which features a total of 12-games against familiar foes Sacramento and Salt Lake.

"Aceball is for everyone. And everyone loves great promotions and discounts," said Aces' President Eric Edelstein. "I can't wait to welcome Northern Nevada to Greater Nevada Field for a greater season of baseball in downtown Reno."

April Daily Deals

Taco Tuesday's - Fans can enjoy 2 street tacos for $6.00, and/or add a Tecate canned beer for an additional $4.00

Military and First Responder Wednesday's - Buy One, Get One Ticket Free for active or retired military members and first responders with valid ID at Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office

Coors Light Thursday Thursday's - Located in the Coors Light Party Zone, fans can grab $2.00 Coors Light drafts or $4.00 Aceball Ale drafts

Family Sunday's - $1 Hot Dogs are back by popular demand

Traditional Opening Day presented by Donor Network West at Greater Nevada Field

Tuesday, April 12 at 1:05 p.m. vs. Sacramento River Cats

Fans are encouraged to arrive early for special pregame ceremonies and player introductions

Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act

Friday, April 15 at 6:05 p.m. vs. Sacramento River Cats

Making his second appearance in as many years at an Aces' game, Tyler is an award-winning and world-renowned in-game entertainer wowing fans with his unique balancing abilities throughout the game

Special Guest Master of Ceremonies Ryan O'Flanagan

Saturday, April 23 at 4:05 p.m. vs Salt Lake Bees

The Overly Excited Tourist has become a regular guest at Greater Nevada Field, appearing at the stadium in 2019 for a first pitch then again in 2021 as a part of Remo, Sriracha Night. The night, inspired by his viral video, won a 2021 MiLB Golden Bobblehead Award for best Theme Night Collection or Specialty Jersey. The Aces plan to honor that distinction with a pregame on-field ceremony and Ryan will be featured throughout the game to provide fun for fans in attendance

Dog Day

Sunday, April 24 at 1:05 p.m. vs Salt Lake Bees

Fans are allowed to bring their furry friends to the ballpark for this Sunday matinee. Fans who bring their dogs to the park are asked to sit on the Family Berm, so they are encouraged to buy our "GRASS" seats when purchasing tickets for this game online. The Aces follow Washoe County guidelines and rules for dogs in public areas. A full list of requirements and information is available here

The season begins on April 5, with the first game at Greater Nevada Field on April 12 at 1:05 p.m. PT against the Sacramento River Cats. Full and partial-season, as well as eight-game plans are currently on sale - for more information, fans can visit RenoAces.com or call (775) 334-7000.

