Reno Aces Add $1 Hot Dogs, Announce Raffle Prizes and More for Free Fan Fest at Greater Nevada Field on Saturday, March 19th

March 15, 2022 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces have announced even more fun for fans in connection to their FREE Fan Fest at Greater Nevada Field on Saturday, March 19th starting at 11:00am and concluding at 2:00pm. Fans will now have the opportunity to purchase a ballpark classic, the Hot Dog, for just $1.00 throughout the event at any concession stand. In addition, all in attendance can pick-up their raffle ticket on the concourse to be entered to win a four-pack of tickets to an Aces' game in the 2022 season. Tickets for individual games will be available for purchase at the Guest Experience window located across from Section 104 on the Main Concourse, allowing fans to buy seats to their most anticipated games of the season without online fees.

The family-friendly day will feature special activities, food and beverage options, and merchandise discounts at the Biggest Little Team Shop with more to be released. Fans can stay up-to-date with the latest Fan Fest event announcements and event highlights.

"We are so excited to kick-off 2022 with this event to welcome Aces fans back to Greater Nevada Field for a sneak preview of things to come during the season," said Eric Edelstein, Reno Aces President. "Fan Fest will give our fans a unique opportunity, unlike in years' before, to see what's to come at the stadium before Opening Day."

Event Highlights:

Activities

VIP Ballpark Tours starting at 11:30am, 12:30pm, and 1:30pm at the top of Section 104. Tours will run approximately 30 minutes, no sign-up necessary

Inflatables and activities for kids

Free Raffle entry for all those in attendance, for the chance to win to win a four-pack of tickets to an Aces' game in the 2022 season

Select-Your-Seat for the 2022 Season

Archie's Kids Club Open Enrollment

Merchandise

See the *NEW* 2022 Reno Aces on-field uniforms and place your presale order

Food & Beverage

New concessions options will be available for purchase

Members of the media are invited to a Special Event Night (Star Wars, Margaritaville, etc.) food tasting in Good Hops, Upstairs at Greater Nevada Field. More information to follow

FREE PARKING

Fans will be able to park for FREE in the Lake Street Surface lot or Ballpark Lane Parking Garage. Evans Avenue is currently closed. Second Street will have one lane open going eastbound and one lane open going westbound. The middle two lanes will be closed for construction. The parking garage will be accessible from either direction, but the Lake Street surface lot will only be accessible from the eastbound direction.

The Aces' season begins on April 5, with Opening Day at Greater Nevada Field on April 12 at 1:05 p.m. PT against the Sacramento River Cats. Individual game tickets will go on-sale on Friday, March 18 at 10:00 a.m. Full and partial-season, as well as eight-game plans are currently on sale - for more information, fans can visit RenoAces.com or call (775) 334-7000.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from March 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.