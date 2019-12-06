Renegades Win Prestigious Baseball America Award

WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY - The Hudson Valley Renegades, Short Season Class-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, have been selected as the 2019 Short-A recipient of the Bob Freitas Award, recognizing the top overall operation at each level of the minor leagues by Baseball America. This marks the second time the Renegades have won this prestigious award. The Renegades previously won in 1998.

"The Freitas award is the gold standard in the industry, and we are humbled and honored that Baseball America has chosen to recognize the Renegades as this year's recipient" said Jeff Goldklang, President of the Goldklang Group. "Steve Gliner and our staff work tirelessly to provide a first class fan experience on a nightly basis, and this award is a testament to the success of that effort." Named after Bob Freitas, a longtime ambassador of minor league baseball who helped teams and minor league owners around the country, the Freitas Awards are amongst the most prestigious in the sport, presented by Baseball America every year since 1989.

The 2019 season marked the commencement of a long-term capital improvement plan at Dutchess Stadium, which included all new seating as well as concrete improvements within the seating bowl. Promotional highlights this past year featured the team's first ever Pride Night, Autism Awareness Night and Veteran's Night where the team wore special "Hudson Valley Veterans" jersey's that were auctioned off after the game. That promotion raised over $5000.00 for local Vet-2-Vet organizations. In addition, the Renegades held their third annual Disability, Dream and Do baseball camp for children with special needs, an event that is run in conjunction with Dutchess County's "Think Differently" initiative. The Renegades food and beverage department was also able to enjoy one of the most successful seasons in recent years, highlighted by the lowering of prices throughout the park on the majority of items.

"We are proud of what we accomplished this year" said Steve Gliner, President and General Manager. "We polled our fans on what areas of our operation were most important to them, and responded by tailoring our operation specifically to those desires. Coupled with another talented roster from our long-time and wonderful parent club, the Tampa Bay Rays, a night at the ballpark in 2019 was always a heart-racing experience!"

The Goldklang Group is a sports entertainment management and consulting firm. The Group provides management, operational and consulting services in all areas relating to sports franchise and event acquisition, promotion, and operation. The Goldklang Group owns and operates the following organizations: Hudson Valley Renegades, (Fiskhill, NY), Charleston RiverDogs (Charleston, SC), St. Paul Saints (St Paul, MN), and Pittsfield Suns (Pittsfield, MA). (www.goldklanggroup.com)

The Hudson Valley Renegades are the Short Season Class-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays. The Renegades are the Hudson Valley's leader in affordable sports entertainment. Renegades season ticket memberships, half-season ticket packages, and flex plans are now available for the 2020 campaign. The Renegades begin the season on Wednesday, June 24th against the Vermont Lake Monsters. Ticket information is available by contacting the box office at (845) 838-0094 or online at www.hvrenegades.com/tickets.

