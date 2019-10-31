Renegades Welcome New Broadcaster for 2020 Season

WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY - The Hudson Valley Renegades short season Class-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays are pleased to announce that Rob Adams has accepted the position of play by play Broadcaster for the 2020 season.

A resident of Mahopac New York, Adams brings a wealth of broadcasting experience to the Dutch. Rob has been broadcasting local games for Mahopac High School, Greenwich High School and the Brunswick School. He has also worked for Yale University and St. âJohn's University doing both baseball and softball. Adams has appeared on air for the Renegades occasionally since 2001. He also called the New York-Penn League Futures game in 2008 played at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts.

"We are excited to have Rob back at the helm of our broadcasting operation". Said Steve Gliner, General Manager and President of the Hudson Valley Renegades. "Rob's diverse background in calling almost every sport and his familiarity with our product made him the logical choice for this position".

Adams replaces Josh Caray who will serve as the voice of the Rocket City Trash Pandas of the Class-AA Southern League. Caray called Renegades games for the past four seasons including having the championship call when the Renegades won their third title in the 2017 New York-Penn League Championship defeating the Vermont Lake Monsters.

The 2020 Renegades schedule can be found online at hvrenegades.com. Season tickets, picnics and suites are currently on sale. Call 845-838-0094 for details.

