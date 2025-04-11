Sports stats



UFL Arlington Renegades

Renegades vs. Stallions FOX UFL Friday Delivered by Pizza Hut

April 11, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)
Arlington Renegades YouTube Video


Check out the opening drive of the Arlington Renegades vs. Birmingham Stallions in Week 3 of the United Football League.

#uflonfox #UFL

Visit our website https://www.theufl.com

Check out the Arlington Renegades Statistics

• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...

United Football League Stories from April 11, 2025


    The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

    OurSports Central