Renegades Top IronBirds, 9-3

May 29, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - Led by a remarkable game from Jared Serna, the Hudson Valley Renegades were victorious in dominant fashion over the Aberdeen IronBirds 9-3 on Wednesday night at Heritage Financial Park.

Serna had two long balls, including a grand slam and a three-run homer. His seven RBIs were tied for the most RBIs in a single game in Renegades history. Serna also set the Heritage Financial Park record for RBIs. The 22-year-old now has nine home runs and 35 RBIs this season.

In the second, after a two-out walk, Jalen Vasquez came around to score on a wild pitch by Baron Stuart to put Aberdeen ahead 1-0.

The Renegades responded by striking for five in the second. After a Josh Moylan single, Garrett Martin walked and Kiko Romero was hit by a pitch. Moylan scored on a Nelson Medina RBI groundout. Roc Riggio walked to re-load the bases, and Serna launched a grand slam to make it 5-1.

Stuart (2-1) put together his third consecutive start of 5.0-plus innings, allowing three earned runs in 5.1 frames with three strikeouts. The Renegades right-hander has been charged with just six earned runs in his last 18.1 innings.

In the sixth Aberdeen edged closer when Matthew Etzel singled and Carter Young doubled to put runners on second and third. Etzel scored on a Vasquez groundout, and Young came home on a Maxwell Costes groundout to make it 5-3.

Moylan led off the bottom of the sixth with a single, and advanced to third on a wild pitch as Romero walked. Moylan later came around to score on a Medina sacrifice fly. A Riggio single moved Romero to third. Serna then hit his second home run of the night to drive in Moylan and Romero, making it 9-3 Renegades.

Hueston Morrill and Cole Ayers combined for 3.2 scoreless innings out of the bullpen to close out the game, allowing just one hit. In his last four appearances, Ayers has not allowed an earned run in 9.2 innings. Ayers' 17 appearances are the most in the South Atlantic League.

The Renegades will look for their second straight win tomorrow night at 6:35 p.m., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 6:15 on the Renegades Baseball Network. Sebastian Keane (3-5, 5.11) will start for the Renegades, while Preston Johnson (2-2, 6.93) will go for the IronBirds.

Renegades Record:

22-22

South Atlantic League Stories from May 29, 2024

