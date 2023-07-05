Renegades Top Claws 9-2 on Wednesday at ShoreTown Ballpark

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Christopher Familia had four hits including a home run, scoring four times, as Hudson Valley topped the BlueClaws 9-2 on Wednesday night at ShoreTown Ballpark in Lakewood.

The BlueClaws (5-6/40-36) have dropped three straight games while Hudson Valley (5-6/44-34) has won five in a row.

Hudson Valley opened the scoring in the top of the third on an RBI double from Eduardo Torrealba.

Jersey Shore starter Mitch Neunborn came out of the game after allowing one run on three hits in a season-long 2.2 innings. Carlos Betancourt came on for Neunborn and Hudson Valley broke through with five runs in the fourth.

The inning included RBI singles by Antonio Gomez, Spencer Henson, and Anthony Garcia. Alexander Vargas added a two-run single to make it 6-1. Christopher Familia hit a solo home run in the fifth inning to push the lead to 7-1. Henson singled in a run in the seventh off Malik Binns for an 8-1 lead.

Leandro Pineda doubled in a run for the BlueClaws in the bottom of the 4th and Erick Brito singled home a run in the 9th for the other BlueClaws run.

Neunborn (0-1) took the loss while Renegades reliever Harrison Cohen (2-1) earned the win.

Marcus Lee Sang had two hits for Jersey Shore.

The BlueClaws and Renegades continue their series on Thursday night. RHP Gunner Mayer starts for the BlueClaws.

