Renegades Take Two from Wilmington

WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY - The Hudson Valley Renegades swept a doubleheader from the Wilmington Blue Rocks on Wednesday night at Dutchess Stadium. They took the opener 5-3 and won the nightcap 3-2.

In game one, Hudson Valley jumped out to a 2-0 lead on Tyler Hardman's two-run single in the bottom of the third.

That bounced Wilmington starter Mitchell Parker from the game. He went 2.2 innings, allowing two runs on that lone hit, walking six and striking out five.

Hudson Valley starter Matt Sauer started strong, but ran into trouble in the top of the fifth, surrendering an RBI double to Darren Baker. Wellington Diaz came on and allowed two inherited runners to score as Drew Mendoza's two-run single gave the Blue Rocks a 3-2 lead.

Sauer tied his season high with 4.1 IP, allowing three hits and three runs, walking three and striking out six. Diaz (1-0) was credited with his first win, permitting one hit and one walk over 0.2 innings.

The Renegades immediately struck back in the bottom of the fifth against Gilberto Chu (0-2). Trey Sweeney drew a leadoff walk and Everson Pereira tripled to right-center to tie the game. Tyler Yankosky entered and was greeted by Austin Wells, who launched his first home run of the season, a go-ahead two-run blast to give Hudson Valley a 5-3 lead.

Carson Coleman earned his third save, recording the final six outs to preserve the victory.

In the nightcap, Hudson Valley broke ahead in the bottom of the fourth inning when James Nelson brought in Carlos Narvaez with a groundout to shortstop.

The Renegades tacked on another run in the bottom of the fifth. Aaron Palensky banged an RBI double off the base of the left field wall against Wilmington starter Michael Cuevas to make it 2-0. Cuevas (0-2) lasted five innings, allowing only three hits and two runs (one earned), walking three and striking out four.

The two runs backed Will Warren's strong start for Hudson Valley. The righty tossed four shutout innings, allowed only two hits, struck out three and walked none.

Michael Giacone (3-0) worked a 1-2-3 fifth inning, but exited in the sixth with an apparent injury. Wilmington immediately got on the board on Baker's RBI single against Alex Mauricio, but the righty stranded a two-on, no-out threat to keep the lead intact.

Hudson Valley added an important insurance run in the bottom of the sixth. Carlos Narvaez launched his second homer of the season, a towering solo shot to left to extend the lead to 3-1.

Baker laced another run-scoring hit in the seventh, his fifth hit in eight at-bats on the doubleheader, but Rodney Hutchison came on and struck out Yasel Antuna to strand runners at first and third, pick up the save, and complete the sweep.

The save marked Hutchison's first since 4/25/19 (vs. Columbia), exactly three years and two days to the date.

With the win, the Renegades have taken six of the first eight games on their current 12-game homestand.

Hudson Valley continues its series with Wilmington on Wednesday night at Dutchess Stadium. LHP Edgar Barclay (2-1, 1.42) takes the mound for the Renegades, while the Blue Rocks counter with RHP Jake Irvin (0-0, 1.00). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. For tickets and more information, slide to www.hvrenegades.com.

