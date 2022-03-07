Renegades Season Unaffected by MLB Lockout

March 7, 2022 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







The 2022 Minor League Baseball season and the Renegades' business operations will be unaffected by the MLB lockout. The Hudson Valley Renegades continue to prepare for a full, 132-game slate of this year, beginning on Friday, April 8 when the team hits the road for a nine-game road trip. The season is jam-packed with 66 home games at The Dutch beginning on Tuesday, April 19.

We cannot wait to welcome our great fans back in 2022 and, of course, hope that they and all baseball fans can enjoy a full Major League season. Like all baseball fans, we are rooting hard for common ground and we are hopeful that an agreement can be reached in a timely fashion.

Single-game tickets, group tickets and season ticket memberships for the 2022 Renegades season are on sale now here, in-person at the Dutchess Stadium Box Office, or on the phone by calling (845) 838-0094.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from March 7, 2022

Renegades Season Unaffected by MLB Lockout - Hudson Valley Renegades

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.