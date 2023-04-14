Renegades Rebound from Slow Start with Big Seventh in 4-1 Victory

WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. - A four run seventh inning helped aid the Hudson Valley Renegades to win their fourth straight and defeat the Aberdeen IronBirds 4-1 on Friday night at Heritage Financial Park.

Both squads received great starts from their starting pitchers. For Aberdeen, Jake Lyons allowed just a walk and two hits in four scoreless innings. He retired the final seven batters in his outing.

Zach Messinger fired his first quality start of the season in his second outing of the season for the 'Gades. The right-handed pitcher allowed just three hits and struck out seven across 6.0 innings. The right-hander worked around traffic on the basepaths throughout his night, stranding runners on base in each of the first five innings, including four in scoring position.

Hudson Valley put together a two out rally off Daniel Federman in the seventh. After he recorded the first two outs of the frame, the next five men reached base. Kyle Battle walked and stole second to place himself in scoring position, and Caleb Durbin punched a ball through the left side of the infield to score Battle with the game's first run. After Ben Rice was hit by a pitch, Dylan Heid entered the contest for Aberdeen to face Spencer Henson, who doubled to plate two runs and push the lead to 3-0. Henson later scored on a Luis Valdez error to grow the advantage to 4-0.

Harold Cortijo (2-0) fired 1.1 scoreless innings of relief before giving way to Jack Neely in the eighth with a man on first. Neely allowed a double to Dylan Beavers, but stranded both men in scoring position.

The IronBirds threatened in the ninth by loading the bases and scoring their lone run on a wild pitch by Neely. After Jud Fabian walked to load the bases once again and bring the tying run to the plate, Bailey Dees entered and struck out Beavers to end the contest and earn his first save of the year.

Hudson Valley and Aberdeen continue their six-game series Saturday night at Heritage Financial Park as Juan Carela faces off against Trace Bright. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. Coverage begins on the Renegades Baseball Network at 3:45.

Renegades Record: 5-2

