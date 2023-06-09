Renegades Hosting Oswald Peraza Bobblehead Night on Thursday June 15

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - On Thursday, June 15, the Hudson Valley Renegades will give away a one-of-a-kind Oswald Peraza bobblehead to the first 1,000 fans through the gates at Heritage Financial Park before the team's 7:05 p.m. game with the Rome Braves. The bobblehead is sponsored by WRWD. Gates at Heritage Financial Park open at 5:30 p.m. for Renegades Season Ticket Members, and 6 p.m. for all ticketholders.

Peraza played for the Renegades during the 2021 season, the club's first season as the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, and made his Major League debut with the Yankees on Sept. 2, 2022. In 28 games with Hudson Valley, he hit .306/.386/.532 with five home runs and was named High-A East Player of the Month in May before a promotion to Double-A Somerset.

The bobblehead depicts Peraza mid throw while on the road to ---the Bronx, with a nod to Heritage Financial Park's proximity to Yankee Stadium. The Empire State Building, one of the most-recognizable symbols of New York City, is also prominently featured on the bobblehead next to Peraza. Rather than his head moving, it is Peraza's arm that bobbles.

The bobblehead giveaway is hardly the only thing happening at Heritage Financial Park on Thursday night. Additionally, the Renegades are hosting the following promotions:

Thirsty Thursday

$2 12 oz. Busch Light cans

$3 12 oz. Bud Light cans

$5 16 oz. Sloop Renegades Lager Drafts

Dollar Dog Thursday presented by Sahlen's

$1 Sahlen's hot dogs all night long

Free College Student Admission presented by Gap, Inc.

College students showing valid school ID receive a free Valley Reserved ticket to the game

The Renegades are celebrating HOPE Week (Helping Others Persevere & Excel) during next week, taking part in the Yankees' highly-impactful community service initiative, and will be spending time at the Castlepoint VA Medical Center visiting both inpatient and outpatient veterans on Thursday morning. The Renegades' participation in HOPE Week is presented by Westchester Medical Center Health Network (WMCHealth).

For tickets and more information, visit www.hvrenegades.com, call the ticket office at (845) 838-0094 or stop by the Renegades Ticket Office in person at Heritage Financial Park.

