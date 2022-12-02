Renegades Group Tickets Go on Sale Monday, December 5

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, will commence selling group tickets and hospitality for the 2023 season beginning on Monday, December 5. Groups who secure their dates before December 30 are eligible for special benefits.

A group outing to a Renegades game is the perfect way to entertain friends, family, employees and clients to a night of fun which will become long-lasting memories. The Renegades are able to host groups from as few as six to as many as 300 at each home game throughout the season in five unique areas throughout the ballpark as well as eight luxury suites.

More information on Renegades Group Areas and Hospitality, including pricing, can be found.

Groups of 15 fans or more will also be able to reserve a block of tickets anywhere in the ballpark for any game on Monday. Youth baseball outings including Baseball and Softball League Outings and the Renegades' popular Team of Dreams packages will also be available for reservations.

Groups who book their outings by placing a $100 deposit by December 30 will receive the following benefits:

Free hat for up to 100 people in the group.

Be entered into a raffle to win a 2022 team-signed Renegades Jersey.

Organizations looking to do a fundraiser with the Renegades or participate in a group portal may also reserve their date. To book your group outing on Monday, contact the Renegades Ticket Office at (845) 838-0094 or stop by Dutchess Stadium in person to speak with a Renegades Ticket Sales Executive.

Renegades Premium Group Hospitality Spaces

Right Field Riviera (for 50-80 guests)

Sloop Beer Balcony (for 50-120 guests)

The Patio (for 20-300 guests)

Luxury Suites (for 15-20 guests)

Rufus's Bird's Eye BBQ (up to six guests)

Specialty Group Outings

Renegades Birthday Package (min. 10 guests)

Team of Dreams (min. 15 guests)

Baseball/Softball League Outings (min. 100 tickets)

Organization Fundraiser

Group Tickets (min. 15 guests)

Full- and Half-Season Ticket Memberships for the 2023 Renegades season are on sale now.

Renegades Group Tickets Go on Sale Monday, December 5 - Hudson Valley Renegades

