Renegades Game Postponed
May 6, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release
LAKEWOOD, N.J. - Friday night's game between the Hudson Valley Renegades and the Jersey Shore BlueClaws at ShoreTown Ballpark has been postponed to impending inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday, May 8, starting at 1:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley and Jersey Shore continue their set on Saturday at 4:05 p.m. The Renegades return home to Dutchess Stadium on Tuesday, May 10 to host the Aberdeen IronBirds at 7:05 p.m. Beloved actor Leslie David Baker will be appearing at the ballpark on a Tradition Tuesday. Tickets and more information can be found at www.hvrenegades.com.
Hudson Valley Renegades Record:
13-11
