Renegades Game Notes

May 30, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Hudson Valley Renegades (22-22) vs. Aberdeen IronBirds (24-23)

RHP Sebastian Keane (3-3, 5.11 ERA) vs. RHP Preston Johnson (2-2, 6.93 ERA)

| Game 45 | Home Game 21 | Thursday, May 30, 2024 | Heritage Financial Park | Wappingers Falls, N.Y. | First Pitch 6:35 p.m. |

Radio: WBPM 96.5 FM - Beacon, WGHQ 92.5 FM/920 AM Kingston, W232DQ 94.3 FM Peekskill, WBNR 1260 AM - Beacon, WLNA 1420 AM - Peekskill

Internet Radio: www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast

TV: MiLB.tv & Bally Live App

TIME AWAY: The Renegades are hosting the IronBirds for a six-game series, as they continue a stretch where they play 24 of 36 games away from home. After a two-week road trip to Aberdeen and Wilmington, Hudson Valley hosted Jersey Shore. Following six games last week at Maimonides Park in Brooklyn, Hudson Valley plays six games vs. Aberdeen in Wappingers Falls. The Renegades will then play eight games at Wilmington, concluding a period where Hudson Valley plays four out of six series away from Heritage Financial Park.

HE WENT TO JARED: Jared Serna had a record-breaking night on Wednesday vs. the IronBirds. The 22-year-old launched two home runs, a grand slam and a three-run shot, driving in seven runs. His seven RBIs tied the Renegades single-game franchise record, becoming the first Renegade to record seven RBIs since Aaron Palensky on April 26th, 2023. He also set the Heritage Financial Park record in that category. Serna's nine long balls this year are tied for the most in the South Atlantic League, along with Bowling Green's Xavier Isaac and Rome's E.J. Exposito. He is third in the SAL in RBIs with 35, and is tied for fourth with 32 runs scored.

CONSISTENCY: After Baron Stuart made a spot start with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in a doubleheader on Thursday (W, CG, 7.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 2 K), he was returned to the Renegades on Friday. Stuart continued his strong stretch of pitching on Wednesday at Heritage Financial Park, going 5+ innings for the third consecutive start. He allowed three runs in 5.1 innings, while striking out three. The Renegades right-hander has been charged with just six earned runs on his last 18.1 innings.

CONEY ISLAND MASHING: The Renegades exploded for 18 hits on Thursday night in a dominant 16-3 win over the Cyclones at Maimonides Park. Their tally of 18 hits was the second-highest total of the season. Four Renegades had multi-hit games. Minor league rehabber Jorbit Vivas had five hits and drove in five runs, while Omar Martinez was 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and five RBIs. Jace Avina was 3-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs scored, while Cole Gabrielson was 3-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored

FAMILIAR FOES: The Renegades and IronBirds are already playing their third six-game series of the season. After the Renegades took four of six at Heritage Financial Park, the IronBirds took five of six down at Leidos Field in Maryland. The two teams have already played eight one-run games, with the Renegades holdng a 5-3 advantage in those matchups. Hudson Valley's victory in the series finale in Aberdeen on May 12th sparked the beginning of a season-long five-game winning streak for the 'Gades. The Renegades and IronBirds are currently in a stretch where they are facing off 12 times in a 24-game stretch. After June 2nd, these two teams won't play each other again in the regular season.

SUNDAY FUNDAY: Cam Schlittler was excellent on Sunday afternoon at the Cyclones, allowing just three hits and one run in 5.2 innings, while striking out a career-high eight batters. His performance continues a great run of success in Sunday games. In five Sunday starts, Schlittler has allowed just four earned runs in 26.2 innings, good for an outstanding 1.37 ERA and 0.80 WHIP. His ERA now sits at 1.77 this season through eight starts, the fourth-best mark in the South Atlantic League.

TROUBLE WITH THE STEAL: In only 14 games against the Aberdeen IronBirds, the Renegades have allowed 61 stolen bases (4.35 steals/game). The IronBirds alone account for 58% of all stolen bases against the Renegades this season in just 31.8% of Hudson Valley's games. The Renegades have allowed 105 stolen bases this season, tied for the fourth-most in Minor League Baseball.

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER: The Renegades bullpen collectively sports a 3.09 ERA (68 ER/198.1 IP) this season, the best mark in High-A. Spanning from May 22nd to the 26th, the bullpen was charged with only three earned runs in 20.2 frames. Renegades relievers have combined for 11 K/9 this season. Hudson Valley received 3.2 innings of scoreless baseball from their pen on Wednesday. In his last three appearances, Cole Ayers has not allowed an earned run in 9.2 innings. His 17 appearances lead the South Atlantic League. Steven Fulgencio has not allowed an earned run in his last five appearances across six innings, with opposing hitters only mustering four hits.

REHABBING RENEGADES: Last week, the Renegades were joined by three rehabbing players. DJ LeMahieu, Jorbit Vivas and Tyler Hardman all had their rehab assignments transferred to Hudson Valley by the Yankees. LeMahieu became the fifth Major League Rehabber in team history, joining Tommy Pham (2018), Luis Severino (2021), Ben Rortvedt (2022) and Carlos Rodón (2023). Vivas and Hardman join the Gades on Minor League Rehab assignments to complete the rare road triple rehab. Hardman has now returned from his rehab, and is with the Renegades full-time.

OFFENSIVE ASSISTANCE: Rafael Flores has made an instant impact for the Renegades since being reinstated off the IL on May 10. In his last 14 games, Flores has 17 hits with seven doubles and 12 RBIs. He has boosted his average from .200 on May 10 to .273 currently, and his OPS has jumped from .676 to .818 during that span. In May, Flores is slashing .340/.455/.472 with a .927 OPS.

NORTHEAST FIREPOWER: In Thursday's start against Brooklyn, Sebastian Keane struck out six batters in five innings. He now has 6+ strikeouts in 3 starts this season, including in his last two starts. Last Friday, Sebastian Keane had the best start of his career. The Northeastern product tossed a career-high seven innings, allowing just one run across three hits and striking out four. Keane retired the last fourteen batters he faced, not allowing a baserunner after the third inning. His outing was the longest of any Hudson Valley pitcher this season.

LIMITING HITS: Hudson Valley pitchers have allowed only 299 hits through 44 games. The Renegades have allowed the second-fewest hits in MiLB, two more than the Carolina Mudcats (MIL, A). Incredibly, Amarillo (AZ, AA) has allowed a staggering 428 hits through 47 games, most among all non-AAA teams.

FINISHING STRONG: Jesus Rodríguez has been tremendous in 2024, reaching base safely in 35 of his first 41 games. Over his last 24 games, Rodríguez is hitting .354 with 14 extra-base hits, 16 RBIs, a .583 slugging percentage, and a 1.015 OPS. On the season, the Renegades infielder is currently batting .329 with five home runs and 23 RBIs, along with 12 doubles and a .913 OPS. He already has sixteen multi-hit games, the most on the team. On Sunday vs. Brooklyn, Rodríguez was 4-for-5 with two doubles and a run scored. His 53 hits are the most in the South Atlantic League, despite the Renegades playing less games than their divisional foes, and his batting average is second. His 82 total bases are the most in the SAL

MIDWEST REINFORCEMENTS: Jace Avina debuted with the Renegades on April 17 after being traded to New York for Jake Bauers in November from Milwaukee. The 20-year-old has quickly made a big impact for the Renegades. Avina is hitting .296 (40-for-135) with 14 doubles, 23 RBIs, 20 runs scored and a .896 OPS in 34 games. His 14 doubles are the most in the South Atlantic League, and his slugging percentage ranks seventh On Thursday night at Brooklyn, Avina was 3-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs scored in a 16-3 win.

INTERNATIONAL OUTREACH: The Hudson Valley Renegades and the Bhutan Baseball & Softball Association have partnered to present Bhutan Night on August 20 at Heritage Financial Park. The team is currently fundraising to bring over several Bhutanese baseball players for baseball and cultural enrichment tour of the Hudson Valley and New York. More details on the night can be found at www.hvrenegades.com/bhutan.

TO ERR IS TO HUMAN: The Renegades have committed 70 errors this season and sport a .957 team fielding percentage, both the worst in High-A. The Renegades have the fourth-most errors in Minor League Baseball and have the third-worst fielding percentage. In 44 games, the Renegades have only not committed an error in seven of them, in which they are 7-0. Hudson Valley has allowed a whopping 45 unearned runs this season.

KEEP IT ON THE GROUND: Hudson Valley pitchers have been among the best in Minor League Baseball in generating groundballs. The staff's 1.24 GO:AO ratio is by far the best in the South Atlantic League (2nd, Asheville, 1.09), and is second among full season Minor League teams behind Augusta (A, ATL), which has a 1.34 GO:AO.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.