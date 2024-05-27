Renegades Game Notes - /2024

Hudson Valley Renegades (21-21) vs. Aberdeen IronBirds (23-22)

RHP Jackson Fristoe (0-2, 5.40 ERA) vs. RHP Zach Fruit (0-3, 4.05 ERA)

Game 43 | Home Game 19 | Monday, May 27, 2024 | Heritage Financial Park | Wappingers Falls, N.Y. | First Pitch 1:35 p.m.

Radio: WBPM 96.5 FM - Beacon, WGHQ 92.5 FM/920 AM Kingston, W232DQ 94.3 FM Peekskill, WBNR 1260 AM - Beacon, WLNA 1420 AM - Peekskill

Internet Radio: www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast

TV: YES Network & YES App

REHABBING RENEGADES: The Hudson Valley Renegades were joined Tuesday by three rehabbing players. DJ LeMahieu, Jorbit Vivas and Tyler Hardman all had their rehab assignments transferred to Hudson Valley by the Yankees. LeMahieu becomes the fifth Major League Rehabber in team history, joining Tommy Pham (2018), Luis Severino (2021), Ben Rortvedt (2022) and Carlos Rodón (2023). Vivas and Hardman join the Gades on Minor League Rehab assignments to complete the rare road triple rehab.

TIME AWAY: The Renegades are hosting the IronBirds for a six-game series, as they continue a stretch where they play 24 of 36 games away from home. After a two-week road trip to Aberdeen and Wilmington, Hudson Valley hosted Jersey Shore. Following six games last week at Maimonides Park in Brooklyn, Hudson Valley plays six games vs. Aberdeen in Wappingers Falls. The Renegades will then play eight games at Wilmington, concluding a period where Hudson Valley plays four out of six series away from Heritage Financial Park.

OH YES!: The Renegades announced Friday morning that their game on Monday, May 27 against the Aberdeen IronBirds will be televised live on YES Network and streamed live on the YES App. This will be the first Renegades home game televised in nearly 20 years, as the team formerly aired select games in the 1990s and early 2000s with a booth featuring at times Brian Kenny now of MLB Network and former Major League pitchers Jim Bouton and Joe Ausanio. Monday's game will be the first-ever Memorial Day home game for the Renegades, who traditionally had started their season in mid-June as members of the New York-Penn League from 1994-2020.

SCRANTON/WB (REALLY MOOSIC) SHUFFLE: After Baron Stuart made a spot start with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in a doubleheader on Thursday (W, CG, 7.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 2 K), he was returned to the Renegades on Friday. Stuart joined a list of impressive Renegades to make spot starts with the RailRiders in recent seasons, most notably Sean Boyle, who threw a complete game no-hitter (7.0 IP) at Worcester in a doubleheader in August 2021. On Friday, the Renegades sent pitchers Ben Shields and Trent Sellers to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Sellers earned the win in Scranton Friday night after throwing 1.2 innings out of the bullpen.

CONEY ISLAND MASHING: The Renegades exploded for 18 hits on Thursday night in a dominant 16-3 win over the Cyclones at Maimonides Park. Their tally of 18 hits was the second-highest total of the season. Four Renegades had multi-hit games. Minor league rehabber Jorbit Vivas had five hits and drove in five runs, while Omar Martinez was 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and five RBIs. Jace Avina was 3-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs scored, while Cole Gabrielson was 3-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored

FAMILIAR FOES: Monday's game marks the beginning of the third series of the season already between the Renegades and IronBirds. After the Renegades took four of six at Heritage Financial Park, the IronBirds took five of six down at Leidos Field in Maryland. The two teams have already played eight one-run games, with the Renegades holdng a 5-3 advantage in those matchups. Hudson Valley's victory in the series finale in Aberdeen on May 12th sparked the beginning of a season-long five-game winning streak for the 'Gades. The Renegades and IronBirds are currently in a stretch where they are facing off 12 times in a 24-game stretch. After June 2nd, these two teams won't play each other again in the regular season.

SUNDAY FUNDAY: Cam Schlittler was excellent on Sunday afternoon at the Cyclones, allowing just three hits and one run in 5.2 innings, while striking out a career-high eight batters. His performance continues a great run of success in Sunday games. In five Sunday starts, Schlittler has allowed just four earned runs in 26.2 innings, good for an outstanding 1.37 ERA and 0.80 WHIP. His ERA now sits at 1.77 this season through eight starts, the fourth-best mark in the South Atlantic League.

HE WENT TO JARED: Jared Serna has put together a sensational start to the season in his first full year with the Renegades. Over his last 26 games, Serna is batting .280 with five homers, 21 RBIs, 20 runs scored, and a .894 OPS. Last Saturday night, Serna hit his second home run in three days at Heritage Financial Park for his seventh home run of the season, after hitting his first five long balls on the road. Serna's seven long balls are the fifth-most in the South Atlantic League. He is tied for fourth in the SAL in RBIs with 27, and is fifth with 29 runs scored. Serna had a 22-game on-base streak snapped on Saturday.

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER: The Renegades bullpen collectively sports a 3.05 ERA (64 ER/188.2 IP) this season, the second-best mark in High-A. Over the unit's last 20.2 frames, the bullpen has been charged with only three earned runs. Renegades relievers have combined for 11 K/9 this season. Hudson Valley received 4.2 innings of scoreless baseball from their pen on Saturday. In his last three appearances, Cole Ayers has not allowed an earned run in 7.2 innings. Steven Fulgencio has not allowed an earned run in his last five appearances across six innings, with opposing hitters only mustering four hits.

OFFENSIVE ASSISTANCE: Rafael Flores has made an instant impact for the Renegades since being reinstated off the IL on May 10. In his last 13 games, Flores has 16 hits with seven doubles and 12 RBIs. He has boosted his average from .200 on May 10 to .274 currently, and his OPS has jumped from .676 to .829 during that span. In May, Flores is slashing .347/.468/.490 with a .958 OPS.

NORTHEAST FIREPOWER: In Thursday 's start against Brooklyn, Sebastian Keane struck out six batters in five innings. He now has 6+ strikeouts in 3 starts this season, including in his last two starts. Last Friday, Sebastian Keane had the best start of his career. The Northeastern product tossed a career-high seven innings, allowing just one run across three hits and striking out four. Keane retired the last fourteen batters he faced, not allowing a baserunner after the third inning. His outing was the longest of any Hudson Valley pitcher this season.

LIMITING HITS: Hudson Valley pitchers have allowed only 281 hits through 42 games. The Renegades have allowed the second-fewest hits in MiLB, one more than the Carolina Mudcats (MIL, A). Incredibly, Amarillo (AZ, AA) has allowed a staggering 420 hits through 45 games, most among all non-AAA teams.

OVER A DECADE OF SUCCESS: With a 70-62 (.530) record in 2023, the Hudson Valley Renegades recorded their 11th consecutive season with an above .500 record (since 2012). During that span, the team has won two league championships (2012 and 2017), seven playoff appearances (12, 14, 16-19, 23), and five league championship series appearances (12, 16-18, 23). Including their 9-6 start to 2024, among teams in affiliated baseball with at least 800 games, the Renegades have the best winning percentage (.573) in MiLB.

FINISHING STRONG: Jesus Rodríguez has been tremendous in 2024, reaching base safely in 33 of his first 39 games. Over his last 24 games, Rodríguez is hitting .326 with 14 extra-base hits, 16 RBIs, a .568 slugging percentage, and a .972 OPS. On the season, the Renegades infielder is currently batting .318 with five home runs and 22 RBIs. along with 11 doubles and a .891 OPS. He already has fifteen multi-hit games, the most on the team. On Sunday vs. Brooklyn, Rodríguez was 4-for-5 with two doubles and a run scored. His 49 hits are the most in the South Atlantic League, despite theRenegades playing less games than their divisional foes, and his batting average is tied for second. His 77 total bases are the most in the SAL

MIDWEST REINFORCEMENTS: Jace Avina debuted with the Renegades on April 17 after being traded to New York for Jake Bauers in November from Milwaukee. The 20-year-old has quickly made a big impact for the Renegades. Avina is off to a 38-for-126 (.302) start with 14 doubles, 22 RBIs, 19 runs scored and a .898 OPS in thirty-two games. His 14 doubles are the most in the South Atlantic League, and his OPS ranks sixth. On Thursday night at Brooklyn, Avina was 3-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs scored in a 16-3 win.

INTERNATIONAL OUTREACH: The Hudson Valley Renegades and the Bhutan Baseball & Softball Association have partnered to present Bhutan Night on August 20 at Heritage Financial Park. The team is currently fundraising to bring over several Bhutanese baseball players for baseball and cultural enrichment tour of the Hudson Valley and New York. More details on the night can be found at www.hvrenegades.com/bhutan.

