Renegades Fest Returns to Heritage Financial Park on Saturday, March 29

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, are thrilled to announce the return of Renegades Fest to Heritage Financial Park on Saturday, March 29 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. This year's event will be bigger than ever before as we celebrate the official countdown to Opening Night.

Renegades Fest celebrates the start of the 2025 Renegades season on Friday, April 4 and features fun for the entire family. In addition to taking a tour of the new Renegades Home Clubhouse, attendees can play games to win Renegades prizes, participate in mascot autograph sessions and a Touch-a-Truck, play on the inflatables in the Heritage Financial Credit Union Fun Zone, catch on the field, browse the Sports Memorabilia & Card Show, and have access to an exclusive in-person only buy one, get one free single game ticket deal (limit 10 tickets).

The event is FREE and open to the public. Renegades concessions will be open with Food and drink will be available to purchase. The Den Pro Shop will be open to stock up on all the great new Renegades gear with exclusive in-person only merchandise deals.

WHAT: Renegades Fest

WHERE: Heritage Financial Park

WHEN: Saturday, March 29, 2025 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

ADDRESS: Heritage Financial Park, 1500 NY-9D, Wappingers Falls, N.Y. 12590

TICKETING: Event is FREE of charge to attend, dogs are welcome on the concourse

PARKING INFORMATION: Attendees for Renegades Fest may park in the Main Parking Lot at Heritage Financial Park at no charge.

PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION INFORMATION: Dutchess County Public Transportation Bus Route B both Northbound from Beacon and Southbound from Poughkeepsie stops at Heritage Financial Park. See schedules and routes at https://www.dutchessny.gov/Departments/Public-Transit/Routes-Schedules.htm.

MORE INFORMATION: More information can be found.

Vendor space for the Sports Memorabilia & Card Show is limited. Vendors interested in attending can contact Mariah Tlougan, Manager of Special Events at  (845) 838-0094  or by emailing  mariah@hvrenegades.com.

