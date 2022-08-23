Renegades Fall to Crawdads

WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. - Jasson Domínguez continued his offensive surge in the Hudson Valley Renegades 3-2 loss to the Hickory Crawdads on Tuesday night at Dutchess Stadium.

Domínguez went 2-for-4 with a double, a single, a stolen base and a run scored. The Martian has reached base in 12 of his last 13 games, and his hitting .333 with two home runs, nine RBIs and 11 stolen bases in the month of August.

Hickory plated its first run in the top of the fourth. Cody Freeman tripled off Hudson Valley starter Yoendrys Gomez. After Gomez exited, Wellington Diaz committed a throwing error on a pickoff attempt, allowing Freeman to score from third to give the Crawdads a 1-0 lead.

Gomez pitched two batters into the fourth, allowing one unearned run on four hits, walking three and striking out four.

The Renegades answered with two in the top of the fourth against Crawdads starter Josh Stephan. Domínguez doubled, Tyler Hardman reached on an error, and Anthony Seigler lifted a sacrifice fly to level the score. Following a T.J. Rumfield walk, Grant Richardson knocked an RBI single to put Hudson Valley in front 2-1.

Hickory leapt back in front in the top of the sixth. With two outs and a runner at second, Angel Apante and Chris Seise laced consecutive RBI singles off Edgar Barclay (5-4), propelling the Crawdads to a 3-2 edge.

Stephan (1-1) earned the win, lasting five innings, allowing only two runs (one earned) on three hits, walking two and fanning six. Nick Krauth tossed three shutout innings out of the bullpen, surrendering only one hit, and Michael Brewer earned his second save with a scoreless ninth.

In the bottom of the ninth, Domínguez singled, stole second, but Brewer set down the next three batters to secure the win.

Hudson Valley continues its six-game series with Hickory on Wednesday night at Dutchess Stadium. RHP Juan Carela (1-1, 9.00) takes the ball for the Renegades, while the Crawdads send LHP Robby Ahlstrom (1-3, 5.23) to the bump. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Coverage begins on the Renegades Baseball Network at 6:45.

Hudson Valley Renegades Record:

61-53, 27-21

