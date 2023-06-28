Renegades Fall to Blue Rocks 5-2

WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades dropped the series opener to the Wilmington Blue Rocks 5-2 on Wednesday night at Heritage Financial Park.

Wilmington opened up the scoring with a pair of solo home runs off Tyrone Yulie (3-5) from Lucius Fox and Will Frizzell in the third and fourth innings, respectively.

After allowing just one hit through three innings, Andry Lara worked around a bases-loaded jam in the fourth to keep the 'Gades off the scoreboard. Rafael Flores, Anthony Garcia, and Alexander Vargas strung together three consecutive one-out singles to load the bases, but Lara (2-5) retired the next two hitters to end the threat and preserve their 2-0 advantage.

The Blue Rocks plated a run in three straight innings beginning in the sixth, when three of the first four batters reached safely against Yulie before Mason Vineyard entered out of the bullpen. The 24-year-old struck out both batters he faced in the frame, but a wild pitch scored Frizzell to extend the Blue Rocks lead to 3-0.

Jeremy De La Rosa singled in another run in the seventh off Vinyard, and Jordy Barley homered off Indigo Diaz in the eighth to open up Wilmington's lead to 5-0.

Hudson Valley finally broke through in the bottom of the eighth off Chance Huff. Flores and Garcia again tallied back-to-back one-out singles to bring up Vargas who laced a double down the left field line to score Flores and place two men in scoring position. Antonio Gómez drove in Garcia on an RBI groundout to cut the deficit to 5-2.

Carlos Romero recorded the last four outs of the game to earn his first save of the season and hand the Renegades their fifth-straight loss, their longest losing streak of the season.

In the loss, Hudson Valley pitching recorded 15 strikeouts. Yulie punched out six in 5.1 frames while Vinyard struck out a career-high five batters in 1.2 innings. The Renegades and Blue Rocks will continue their series on Thursday night at Heritage Financial Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. with coverage on the Renegades Baseball Network beginning at 6:45 p.m. Hudson Valley will send RHP Brendan Beck (0-0, 0.00) to the hill while the Blue Rocks will turn to RHP Kyle Luckham (1-1, 4.45).

Renegades Record: 39-31, 0-4

