Renegades Fall on Memorial Day

May 27, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - In the first Memorial Day game in the history of Heritage Financial Park, the Aberdeen IronBirds used a six-run fifth inning to earn a 9-4 victory over the Hudson Valley Renegades.

Starter Jackson Fristoe tossed three scoreless innings for the Renegades, not allowing a hit and striking out four batters. The IronBirds didn't record a hit until the fifth inning, after a 1-2-3 inning from Trent Sellers in the fourth.

In the fourth, the Renegades took a 1-0 lead. Jesus Rodriguez walked with one out, and later came around to score on a dropped popup by Jalen Vasquez hit by Rafael Flores.

In the fifth, Douglas Hodo doubled and scored on an RBI single by Adam Retzbach. After Elio Prado reached on an error, Matthew Etzel notched an RBI knock to score Retzbach and Prado. A three-run homer later in the frame by Ryan Higgins drove in Etzel and Mac Horvath, making it 6-1 IronBirds.

Jalen Vasquez led off the sixth with a single. A Hodo double drove in Vasquez, and a Tavian Josenberger single drove in Hodo to make it 8-1. In the eighth, Josenberger walked, and Etzel drove him in with an RBI double.

Jared Serna doubled with one out in the eighth, which was followed by a Rodriguez RBI double. Rodriguez was 2-for-3 in the game, and leads the team with sixteen multi-hit games this season. Tyler Hardman then drove in Rodriguez with a single to make it 9-3.

A solo home run by Jace Avina in the bottom of the ninth cut it to a 9-4 deficit. The Renegades came up short though, dropping the first game of the series vs. the IronBirds.

The two teams will continue their series on Wednesday night at 6:35 p.m. at Heritage Financial Park, with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 6:15 on the Renegades Baseball Network. Baron Stuart (1-1, 4.13) will start for Hudson Valley, while the Aberdeen starter is to be determined.

