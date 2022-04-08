Renegades Edged at Greenville in Season Opener

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Pat DeMarco was 4-for-4 to pace a 10-hit attack for the Hudson Valley Renegades, but the team fell 7-6 to the Greenville Drive on Opening Night at Fluor Field.

The Renegades took the lead on the first pitch of the game, when Trey Sweeney led off the season with a solo home run to right.

Greenville answered back in the bottom of the first against Matt Sauer, with Nick Yorke driving in Ceddane Rafaela with a double to tie the game at 1-1. Sauer allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits in 3.0 innings, walking one and striking out six in his first start of the season.

After the Drive took a 2-1 lead on an error in the bottom of the third, Hudson Valley regained the advantage in the top of the fifth. DeMarco led off with a single, advanced to second on an Everson Pereira single, and scored on a double by Austin Wells. Pereira scored on a Cooper Bowman sacrifice fly later in the inning to give the Renegades a 3-2 edge.

In the bottom of the fifth, Greenville responded with a run on a Gilberto Jimenez RBI single, but the 'Gades went back out in front in the sixth. Aldenis Sanchez walked to lead off the inning, and scored when DeMarco singled to right, and Jimenez misplayed the ball for a two-base error.

Hudson Valley added an insurance run in the seventh when Pereira scored on a passed ball, but the Drive plated two against Rodney Hutchison on a Nicholas Northcutt single to tie the game at 5-5 in the bottom of the seventh.

Carlos Narvaez doubled with two outs in the eighth and scored on DeMarco's fourth single of the game to give the Renegades a 6-5 lead, but Rafaela answered with a two-run homer off Hutchison (0-1) in the bottom of the eighth to put Greenville in front 7-6.

Pereira led off the ninth with a triple to right, but was thrown out trying to score on a ground ball later in the inning as the rally fell short for the Renegades against Cody Scroggins.

Hudson Valley continues its series with Greenville on Saturday at Fluor Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., with coverage on the Renegades Baseball Network beginning at 6:45. RHP Beck Way makes his first start of the season for the Renegades, while LHP Shane Drohan gets the call for the Drive.

