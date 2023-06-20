Renegades Earn Playoff Berth

June 20, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







BROOKLYN, N.Y. - For the first time since 2019, the Hudson Valley Renegades clinched a playoff berth after defeating the Brooklyn Cyclones 1-0 on Tuesday night at Maimonides Park. The Renegades entered Tuesday with their magic number at one and with the win, clinched the first-half crown in the North Division of the South Atlantic League.

After Hudson Valley carried a no-hitter through 6.2 innings against the Rome Braves on Saturday, the Renegades came two outs shy of a no-hitter in the half-clinching win. Kevin Parada legged out an infield single with one out in the ninth against Carlos Gomez to prevent the third Renegades no-hitter in team history.

The lone Renegades run came in the seventh on an RBI single from Eduardo Torrealba. Ben Cowles reached via a walk from Joander Suárez to begin the frame. The Cyclones went to the bullpen and brought in Brendan Hardy who struck out Spencer Henson for the first out. After Grant Richardson walked, Cowles and Richardson swiped second and third in a double steal. Torrealba then rifled a single to left field to plate Cowles for the game's lone run.

Tyrone Yulie led the staff firing a career-high seven frames while striking out seven. Yulie (3-4) set a new career-high with 7.0 innings pitched, striking out seven and striking three. Gómez then recorded the last six outs, striking out three batters to earn his second save of the season.

Hudson Valley has secured a playoff spot for the first time since the 2019 season, when they lost in the first round of the New York-Penn League playoffs to Brooklyn. This is the first time in the New York Yankees era of affiliation that the Renegades will make the playoffs.

As winners of the first half, Hudson Valley will host Games 2 and 3 (if necessary) in the first round of the South Atlantic League playoffs against the North Division winner of the second half of the season. The Renegades and Cyclones will continue their series on Wednesday at Maimonides Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. with coverage on the Renegades Baseball Network beginning at 6:40 p.m. The Renegades have yet to name a starter while the Cyclones will send RHP Jeffrey Colón (1-3, 5.40) to the hill.

Renegades Record: 38-26

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from June 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.