Renegades Earn 5-4 Win Over Crawdads

WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades showcased power and pitching in a 5-4 win over the Hickory Crawdads on Friday night at Dutchess Stadium. With the win, Hudson Valley remained 0.5 games ahead of Brooklyn for first place in the North Division with 14 games to play.

Josue Panacual (3-5) shined on the mound, tossing 5.2 scoreless innings, walking two and striking out three, and the Renegades mashed three home runs in the narrow victory.

Hudson Valley jumped ahead in the bottom of the first inning against Hickory starter TK Roby (3-10). Jasson Domínguez singled, stole two bases, and raced home on a T.J. Rumfield RBI double, spotting the Renegades a 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the second, Spencer Henson crushed a solo homer to extend the lead to 2-0.

The Gades added two in the bottom of the fifth. Tyler Hardman skied a two-run shot to center to create a 4-0 cushion. The blast extended Hardman's team lead to 19 homers and 70 RBIs in 95 games with Hudson Valley this season. He ranks tied for third in the South Atlantic League in home runs.

In the following frame, Grant Richardson led off with a towering solo homer, lengthening the lead to 5-0. The skyscraper was Richardson's eighth homer in 25 games at the High-A level.

Kevin Milam and Nelson Alvarez combined for the final 10 outs out of the Renegades bullpen. In the top of the seventh, Randy Florentino knocked a two-run double off Milam to bring Hickory within 5-2.

In the top of the ninth, Florentino lifted a sacrifice fly and Cristian Inoa lined an RBI double off Alvarezto trim the deficit to 5-4, but the right-hander retired Cody Freeman to earn his fourth save and secure the win.

Hudson Valley continues its six-game series with Hickory on Saturday night at Dutchess Stadium. RHP Richard Fitts (1-0, 0.71) takes the ball for the Renegades, while the Crawdads counter with RHP Ricky Vanasco (2-4, 4.72). First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. Coverage begins on the Renegades Baseball Network at 5:45.

