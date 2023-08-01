Renegades Downed by Blue Rocks, 8-4

WILMINGTON, Del. - The Hudson Valley Renegades dropped the series opener to the Wilmington Blue Rocks 8-4 on Tuesday night at Frawley Stadium.

Hudson Valley jumped ahead with a run in the first inning. After Agustin Ramírez reached on a fielder's choice against Andrew Alvarez, Rafael Flores singled to right-center to place runners on second and third with two outs. Alvarez (6-3) threw back-to-back wild pitches to score Ramírez and hand the 'Gades a 1-0 lead.

The Renegades extended their advantage in the third with another run. Spencer Jones led off the frame with a walk and Ben Cowles followed with a double. However, Jones was thrown out attempting to score. After a passed ball advanced Cowles to third, he scored on a single from Ramírez to make it 2-0 Renegades.

Brendan Beck got the start for the Renegades and twirled 4.0 scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and walk while striking out four while getting no-decision.

Wilmington plated the game's next eight runs, beginning with a four-run fifth inning. The first five batters reached in the inning against Joel Valdez with the Blue Rocks plating runs on a bases-loaded walk to Viandel Pena, and run-scoring singles from Dylan Lile and Israel Pineda.

Jeremy De La Rosa crushed a solo home run to right field off Valdez (2-5) to pad Wilmington's lead to 5-2 in the fifth, and Pineda clubbed a two-run home to center off Shane Gray in the seventh to open up the Blue Rocks largest lead at 8-2.

In the top of the ninth, Alexander Vargas walked and Aldenis Sánchez singled to place two runners on base with nobody out. Eduardo Torrealba then scored Vargas with a bloop single to left. Sánchez came around to score on a Jones RBI groundout later in the inning to cut the deficit to 8-4. Todd Peterson replaced Chance Huff and struck out Cowles to end the contest. The Renegades and Blue Rocks continue their six-game series on Wednesday night at Frawley Stadium. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. with coverage on the Renegades Baseball Network beginning at 6:15 p.m. Hudson Valley has yet to name a starter while the Blue Rocks will send RHP Brad Lord (1-1, 9.45) to the hill.

Renegades Record: 54-43, 15-16

